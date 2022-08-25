Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
multihousingnews.com
Security Properties Sells Seattle-Area Asset for $49M
The asset last traded six years ago, for $29.5 million. Security Properties has sold Insignia Apartments, a 162-unit multifamily community in Bremerton, Wash., for $48.5 million. CBRE represented the seller. The property last traded in 2018, when the current seller acquired the asset for $29.5 million from DRK Development, according to Yardi Matrix.
visitseattle.org
Courtyard by Marriott – Tacoma Downtown
Upscale boutique hotel near museums and shops. Enjoy our indoor pool, exercise room, day spa and award-winning restaurant. HA.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376
Quilcene Real Estate at 251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376. Description: The real estate listing at 251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376 with the MLS# 1988872 has been on the Quilcene market for 2 days. This property located in the Mount Walker subdivision is currently listed for $249,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.812673.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
urbnlivn.com
Before and after: Aging Green Lake home gets functional, modern remodel
On the hunt for a bright, modern home, a Seattle-area homebuyer recently fell for the charm of an older single-family house in Green Lake. The classic gabled roof and historic vernacular drew him in, but he knew that renovations of the aging property would be necessary. After making and offer and closing on the house, the buyer connected with Seattle-based, women-owned architecture firm Allied8 to bring his vision to life.
boomerpdx.com
SEATTLE STYLE: WHERE THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST BEGINS
Seattle style is a picture artists could paint and it wouldn’t look like Portland. But the comparisons never end. Get on the whine line and listen. Seattle traffic, Seattle housing, Seattle expansion. Look down the road and hear the same thing about Portland traffic, Portland housing, Portland expansion. Although...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Mukilteo adds overnight, long-term parking to redeveloped waterfront
MUKILTEO — For years, the lot across from Ivar’s was a holding block for cars waiting for the ferry. Now, the lot spells freedom to frolic at the Mukilteo waterfront for as long as you desire. A parking lot with 99 spaces is set to open Friday, just...
idesignarch.com
Stately Country Farmhouse with Stone Lookout Tower
This timeless country house in Sammamish, Washington is a stunning stone and wood farmhouse retreat with nature infused into every room. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture, the 7,300-square-foot home features a spacious main living room with clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling contains the kitchen, dining and living area.
nypressnews.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle
Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
22 years of construction on I-5 in Tacoma wraps up with opening of HOV lanes this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades of work, construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally wrapping up. The completion of HOV lanes in Tacoma this weekend will be the end of a 22-year project to build carpool lanes between I-5, state Route 16 and state Route 167 in Pierce County.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood
Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
kpug1170.com
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on an Alaska flight forced to return to Sea-Tac after a mechanical issue originally aired August 23, 2022. A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August this week
SEATTLE - Temps this afternoon will be absolutely perfect, warming comfortably to the low to mid 70s. Enjoy the mild temperatures while we have it. Scorching summer heat is on tap for the workweek!. Any pockets of clouds this morning will clear for sparkling afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to...
msn.com
Kent School District strike still ongoing as both sides look to reach agreement
Monday will mark day three of a teacher's strike in the Kent School District amid an ongoing contract battle. And as of Sunday night, Seattle Public Schools still doesn’t have a contract with its teachers, either. “We just want the district to recognize that, respect that and accept that...
Comments / 0