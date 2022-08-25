ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

multihousingnews.com

Security Properties Sells Seattle-Area Asset for $49M

The asset last traded six years ago, for $29.5 million. Security Properties has sold Insignia Apartments, a 162-unit multifamily community in Bremerton, Wash., for $48.5 million. CBRE represented the seller. The property last traded in 2018, when the current seller acquired the asset for $29.5 million from DRK Development, according to Yardi Matrix.
BREMERTON, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376

Quilcene Real Estate at 251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376. Description: The real estate listing at 251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376 with the MLS# 1988872 has been on the Quilcene market for 2 days. This property located in the Mount Walker subdivision is currently listed for $249,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.812673.
QUILCENE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3834 175th Ave NE #E50

A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
REDMOND, WA
urbnlivn.com

Before and after: Aging Green Lake home gets functional, modern remodel

On the hunt for a bright, modern home, a Seattle-area homebuyer recently fell for the charm of an older single-family house in Green Lake. The classic gabled roof and historic vernacular drew him in, but he knew that renovations of the aging property would be necessary. After making and offer and closing on the house, the buyer connected with Seattle-based, women-owned architecture firm Allied8 to bring his vision to life.
SEATTLE, WA
boomerpdx.com

SEATTLE STYLE: WHERE THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST BEGINS

Seattle style is a picture artists could paint and it wouldn’t look like Portland. But the comparisons never end. Get on the whine line and listen. Seattle traffic, Seattle housing, Seattle expansion. Look down the road and hear the same thing about Portland traffic, Portland housing, Portland expansion. Although...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Stately Country Farmhouse with Stone Lookout Tower

This timeless country house in Sammamish, Washington is a stunning stone and wood farmhouse retreat with nature infused into every room. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture, the 7,300-square-foot home features a spacious main living room with clerestory windows that flood the space with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling contains the kitchen, dining and living area.
SAMMAMISH, WA
nypressnews.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle

Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood

Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Amazon ending healthcare service for employees

SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Scorching end to August this week

SEATTLE - Temps this afternoon will be absolutely perfect, warming comfortably to the low to mid 70s. Enjoy the mild temperatures while we have it. Scorching summer heat is on tap for the workweek!. Any pockets of clouds this morning will clear for sparkling afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to...
SEATTLE, WA

