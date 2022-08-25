ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Light winds, mostly sunny skies with some afternoon showers are expected

By Chevy Chevalier
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop.

Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week.

An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.

