Shooting in west Birmingham leaves 1 man dead, 4 others injured
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Birmingham late Thursday night. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police responded to Finley Avenue and 8th Street West shortly at about 11:20 p.m. after an officer reported hearing shots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered five men had been shot.
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
Tuscaloosa County mother's search for answers spans nearly two decades
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — It's been nearly 20 years since a Tuscaloosa County child vanished while walking to the bus stop in Northport. Watch the video above to hear from the mother of Heaven LaShae Ross as she continues her search for answers.
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
City of Irondale receives funding for recycling improvements
IRONDALE, Ala. — The city of Irondale just received thousands of dollars to upgrade its recycling program. Watch the video above to learn why city leaders say the upgrade is much-needed.
Gardendale High School community supports prayer during sporting events
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale High School kicked off its home opener with a moment of prayer, just as the school always does. Watch the video above to hear from fans who say they are more determined than ever to continue the tradition.
24th annual Sidewalk Annual Film Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 24th annual sidewalk film festival is taking over the theater district downtown. The festival will be screening close to 300 films over the course of this weekend and there anticipating a big crowd to show up for the opening night at the Alabama Theater. Pre-Covid...
