Shooting in west Birmingham leaves 1 man dead, 4 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Birmingham late Thursday night. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police responded to Finley Avenue and 8th Street West shortly at about 11:20 p.m. after an officer reported hearing shots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered five men had been shot.
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
24th annual Sidewalk Annual Film Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 24th annual sidewalk film festival is taking over the theater district downtown. The festival will be screening close to 300 films over the course of this weekend and there anticipating a big crowd to show up for the opening night at the Alabama Theater. Pre-Covid...
