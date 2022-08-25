Modern Star Wars has found itself in a position where these massive moments have already been defined, so if we want more, smaller stories have to fit between the more “important” ones. Sometimes, this dancing between raindrops can really work in the favor of a given Star War, such as with any of the Vader comics, Rogue One, or the Alphabet Squadron novels. These stories know the way that the films emotionally resonate, and they support those feelings, even while subverting them in places.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO