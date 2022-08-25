Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
Neil Gaiman reveals Michael Jackson wanted to play Morpheus in The Sandman
The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has revealed Michael Jackson wanted to play Morpheus while he was attempting to create the show in the Nineties.Earlier this month, the streaming giant released a small screen adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie.During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gaiman revealed that the King of Pop had wanted to play the iconic character portrayed by Sturridge in the Netflix version.“By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me...
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Fantasy #1000
The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We’re going big to celebrate in this, our thousandth issue of AMAZING FANTASY! An ALL-STAR roster of creators are coming together to celebrate Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s birthdays!. Amazing Fantasy #1000. Writers: Anthony Falcone & Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman,...
DC Preview: DC Saved By The Belle Reve #1
School’s back in session, and we just know you’re waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can’t say we didn’t try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve’s halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe!
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 186: From Deathstroke to Predator: Ed Brisson on fan favorites and supervillain origins
The AIPT Comics podcast is back for your weekly recap, plus writer Ed Brisson joins us to discuss his bevy of titles. We talk about Predator, Batman Inc., Deathstroke, There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd, and more! Plus, don’t miss when we play Superfight and pit Predator vs. Deathstroke…who would be better at Twitter!?
TKO Presents announces meta-horror ‘Sacred Lamb’ for 2023
Today, TKO Presents announces the meta-horror graphic novel Sacred Lamb by Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash) and Jelena Đorđević (Killiamsburgh) coming in April 2023. It’s a story about survival, obsession, men, women, and chainsaws. “Working on Sacred Lamb was like living in the world of abundance—abundance of colorful...
DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #5
When Madison Flynn first crossed paths with the Corinthian and saw his true nature, she reacted with astonishment and wonder, not fear. Across all his lifetimes, she was one of the only living things to ever see him that way. And now she will learn what a terrible mistake that was.
Marvel Preview: Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3
It’s monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel’s biggest and baddest villains! You won’t believe the final-page reveal!
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman
At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
‘Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Empire’ Vol. 7 review
Marvel’s slow but steady stream of reprints within the Star Wars Legends continuity marches on with The Empire Vol. 7. Coming in at 488 pages, this collection features four story arcs and five content issues. That’s a lot of stories, and if you’re a Boba Fett fan, you’ll get plenty of him.
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Leah Williams for “X-Terminators’
You survived the House of X eXperience… but what about the Grindhouse of X?!? We’ll find out September 21 when X-Terminators #1 drops. But before then, you’ll get a chance to learn more about this bombastic new series courtesy of its writer Leah Williams in an upcoming edition of X-Men Monday. If you’d like to ask Leah a question, read the rules below and fill in the official form.
‘Star Wars: Crimson Reign’ most certainly is a Star Wars comic
Modern Star Wars has found itself in a position where these massive moments have already been defined, so if we want more, smaller stories have to fit between the more “important” ones. Sometimes, this dancing between raindrops can really work in the favor of a given Star War, such as with any of the Vader comics, Rogue One, or the Alphabet Squadron novels. These stories know the way that the films emotionally resonate, and they support those feelings, even while subverting them in places.
‘Devil’s Reign Superior Four’ TPB provides the ultimate Doc Ock experience
If you missed out on the Devil’s Reign event and its crossovers, fear not, as the trade paperbacks collecting it start to come out this week. That includes the main Devil’s Reign event, as well as Devil’s Reign: Superior Four. Customary of comics events, crossovers allow for different takes on characters and stories thanks to the setup of a main crisis. In this case, Doc Ock must contend with three other “Superior” Doc Ock’s from alternate dimensions. Piece of cake, right? That is until you realize each one is a “Superior” form of Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider!
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Written by: Christos Gage, Donald Mustard. Art by: Sergio Fernandez Davila. Cover by:...
Amazon releases first trailer for ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’
On Thursday, Amazon released the first trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which will debut September 30 on Prime Video. Based on Grady Hendrix’s novel of the same name (which is exceptionally good), the horror comedy follows two friends as they’re torn apart by the terrifying combination of high school social dynamics and demonic possession.
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2
THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
