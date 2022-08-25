Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
houstonherald.com
Suspect posts bond in Texas County murder case
The suspect in a Texas County cold-case murder is free on bond. Tommie K. Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, is free following an hearing Tuesday that saw bond set at either $250,000 cash or surety. Whetzell, is charged with first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, of Tyrone. The suspect earlier had been held without bond.
krcgtv.com
Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar
A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweet Friday evening about an investigation of a fatal UTV crash in Camden County. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Threatening and Bribing Witnesses
An Ottumwa woman was arrested amid allegations that she threatened a witness and asked another witness to lie in court in exchange for money. 37-year-old Laquatta Ingram has been charged with suborning perjury, a Class D felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents say sometime between...
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy
A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
ktvo.com
Kirksville authorities release additional information to help identify man
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of crimes at area stores. KPD first released information about the man on July 21. He reportedly walked around Hobby Lobby on July 14, exposing himself to those in the store. The...
kjluradio.com
Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer
A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Mother, Grandmother Exposed Child to Extremely Filthy Conditions in Home
A mother and a grandmother were arrested after authorities say they lived in “extreme squalor” and exposed a 12-year-old child to unlivable conditions. Nancy Mather, 32, and Evalyn Mather, 72, have each been charged with neglect of a dependent person (Class C felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
ktvo.com
Memphis theft case closed
MEMPHIS, Mo. — In a Friday news release, Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney announced that his office has solved the theft case involving Ed's Machinery in early June 2022. The suspect is thought to have used a phony $67,000 cashier's check to steal a tractor and a hay rake...
Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home
Boone County prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Monday with eight felonies including armed criminal action, domestic assault and stalking after he allegedly fired several shots at a woman's car and home. The post Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Driver, 16, rear-ends a horse-drawn buggy, causes serious injury
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The driver of a horse-drawn buggy was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a 16-year-old in a pickup in Texas County. Shetler E. Alvin, 25, of Hartshorn was air-lifted to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being struck by the pickup seven miles north of Summersville on Highway […]
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Trenton Woman
A Trenton woman was arrested Monday evening by State Troopers. Twenty-eight-year-old Camry C Holsted was arrested at about 9:05 pm for alleged careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and DWI with drugs – prior offender. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and released.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185
A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
