Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals

Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
BERNALILLO, NM
Vogue Magazine

Stylish Scenes From the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market

This past weekend, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the annual event—where Indigenous artists across North America take over downtown Santa Fe, and showcase their latest works for sale—has only continued to grow in scope. Originally an intimate event held indoors, the market was once specifically focused on reviving the art of Pueblo pottery making, but today it has since evolved to include beadwork, quillwork, textiles, ceramics, and many other mediums—all from artists of different tribes, styles, and locations. Whether traditional or contemporary in feel, each piece tells a different story, and maintains a specific aspect of cultural craftwork. (Today, the market is run by the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts, known as SWAIA).
SANTA FE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Launch party for Hoppy Grandma scholarship will maintain her legacy

One of the more heartwarming stories to come out of local social media in years was the Hoppy Grandma account on Instagram. It was run by Carmen McClelland, who featured the adventures of her grandmother, Carmen Duran, as the two hopped around the breweries of the Albuquerque metro area. Sadly,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
SANTA FE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
losalamosreporter.com

420 TeaTime To Open In White Rock

The Cheshire cat is out of the bag! 420 TeaTime LLC owner Christa Tyler is excited to announce that she will soon be opening a new cannabis retail, edible lounge, and tea shop to serve White Rock and Los Alamos. Located in the former Pig + Fig Café space at 35 Rover Blvd., Suite G, the interior has been fully remodeled to accommodate 420 TeaTime and the sale of cannabis products as well as non-cannabis options of tea and pastries.
WHITE ROCK, NM
theacademyadvocate.com

Taya’s Top Burque Bookstores

When one thinks of Albuquerque, they probably don’t think of bookstores. Instead, green chile, the Balloon Fiesta, or some pretty great sunsets come to mind. After all, we’re not in New York City—where professional-looking people are swarming in and out of quaint, wonderfully smelling bookstores left and right. Nonetheless, I’m about to convince you that the literary scene here is stronger than what meets the eye. Pop into these shops with friends or take solace in the quiet, dim environment by yourself, away from those pesky fluorescent lights and that constant computer glare. After all, it doesn’t take much to make a bookworm happy.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ city councilor to compete in ‘Forged in Fire’

As an Albuquerque city councilor, Dan Lewis’ job is to help make policy. In his spare time, he also makes knives. And it’s bladesmithing that has landed the West Side legislator on a popular reality TV show. Lewis and his older brother, Tony, earlier this year filmed an episode of “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel competition show. It will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
William Shakespeare
Shakespeare
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Family Vacation in Santa Fe

My nine-year-old son stared, transfixed as an artist painstakingly painted pottery with a single, nearly invisible horsehair. He stood on an open-air train car enjoying the cool, honey-scented breeze as we chugged out into the arid landscape in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then he crawled through the fireplace in a Victorian house and popped out in another dimension. And that was just in the first 24 hours of our Santa Fe family vacation.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Rail Yards will host ABQ Uncorked & on Tap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Uncorked & on Tap is taking place this year at the City of Albuquerque Blacksmith Shop, located at the Historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. This fun event gives locals and tourists an opportunity to explore and discover a taste of New Mexico with all sorts of local businesses.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Romeo And Juliet#Performing#Musical Theater#British
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
herecomestheguide.com

10 of New Mexico's Best Wedding Venues

Known for its stunning landscapes, Pueblo-style architecture, and cool Southwest style, it's easy to find a gorgeous wedding venue in New Mexico. Whether you're dreaming of a romantic al fresco affair surrounded by mountain views, a glam gala in a modern museum, or a rustic shindig on a working farm, you'll find the perfect space to match your style here!
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

The Fountain of Youth is coming to the Aquatic Center

Move with Diane Eccentrics will offer Aging Backwards classes at the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center, starting Sept. 6th from 10:15 to 11 a.m. The center currently offers Eccentrics Lengthen and Strengthen classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. The aging backwards program is similar to Eccentrics, but it is gentler.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

