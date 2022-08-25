Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals
Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
Stylish Scenes From the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
This past weekend, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the annual event—where Indigenous artists across North America take over downtown Santa Fe, and showcase their latest works for sale—has only continued to grow in scope. Originally an intimate event held indoors, the market was once specifically focused on reviving the art of Pueblo pottery making, but today it has since evolved to include beadwork, quillwork, textiles, ceramics, and many other mediums—all from artists of different tribes, styles, and locations. Whether traditional or contemporary in feel, each piece tells a different story, and maintains a specific aspect of cultural craftwork. (Today, the market is run by the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts, known as SWAIA).
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Launch party for Hoppy Grandma scholarship will maintain her legacy
One of the more heartwarming stories to come out of local social media in years was the Hoppy Grandma account on Instagram. It was run by Carmen McClelland, who featured the adventures of her grandmother, Carmen Duran, as the two hopped around the breweries of the Albuquerque metro area. Sadly,...
CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
losalamosreporter.com
420 TeaTime To Open In White Rock
The Cheshire cat is out of the bag! 420 TeaTime LLC owner Christa Tyler is excited to announce that she will soon be opening a new cannabis retail, edible lounge, and tea shop to serve White Rock and Los Alamos. Located in the former Pig + Fig Café space at 35 Rover Blvd., Suite G, the interior has been fully remodeled to accommodate 420 TeaTime and the sale of cannabis products as well as non-cannabis options of tea and pastries.
theacademyadvocate.com
Taya’s Top Burque Bookstores
When one thinks of Albuquerque, they probably don’t think of bookstores. Instead, green chile, the Balloon Fiesta, or some pretty great sunsets come to mind. After all, we’re not in New York City—where professional-looking people are swarming in and out of quaint, wonderfully smelling bookstores left and right. Nonetheless, I’m about to convince you that the literary scene here is stronger than what meets the eye. Pop into these shops with friends or take solace in the quiet, dim environment by yourself, away from those pesky fluorescent lights and that constant computer glare. After all, it doesn’t take much to make a bookworm happy.
rrobserver.com
Second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair set for Saturday, Aug. 27 with more than 60 vendors
Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is expected to make an appearance at this year’s Mariposa Harvest Fair. This is the second annual fair, set for Sat., Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park in Mariposa, Rio Rancho at 2501 Parkway Avenue. There...
rrobserver.com
ABQ city councilor to compete in ‘Forged in Fire’
As an Albuquerque city councilor, Dan Lewis’ job is to help make policy. In his spare time, he also makes knives. And it’s bladesmithing that has landed the West Side legislator on a popular reality TV show. Lewis and his older brother, Tony, earlier this year filmed an episode of “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel competition show. It will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Family Vacation in Santa Fe
My nine-year-old son stared, transfixed as an artist painstakingly painted pottery with a single, nearly invisible horsehair. He stood on an open-air train car enjoying the cool, honey-scented breeze as we chugged out into the arid landscape in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then he crawled through the fireplace in a Victorian house and popped out in another dimension. And that was just in the first 24 hours of our Santa Fe family vacation.
Albuquerque city councilor competes in bladesmith reality show
An Albuquerque city councilor is getting national attention after taking up a hobby that turned into a thriving business.
KRQE News 13
ABQ Rail Yards will host ABQ Uncorked & on Tap
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Uncorked & on Tap is taking place this year at the City of Albuquerque Blacksmith Shop, located at the Historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. This fun event gives locals and tourists an opportunity to explore and discover a taste of New Mexico with all sorts of local businesses.
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
herecomestheguide.com
10 of New Mexico's Best Wedding Venues
Known for its stunning landscapes, Pueblo-style architecture, and cool Southwest style, it's easy to find a gorgeous wedding venue in New Mexico. Whether you're dreaming of a romantic al fresco affair surrounded by mountain views, a glam gala in a modern museum, or a rustic shindig on a working farm, you'll find the perfect space to match your style here!
rrobserver.com
The Fountain of Youth is coming to the Aquatic Center
Move with Diane Eccentrics will offer Aging Backwards classes at the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center, starting Sept. 6th from 10:15 to 11 a.m. The center currently offers Eccentrics Lengthen and Strengthen classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. The aging backwards program is similar to Eccentrics, but it is gentler.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship puts on show for New Mexico
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The first ever Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card in New Mexico was held at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday night. BKFC 28 was full of local fighters, and they made sure to put on a show for their home crowd. Former MMA standout John Dodson was featured in the […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque
Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
East Fork Trail to be treated for invasive daisies
The East Fork Trail on the Jemez Ranger District will be treated for oxeye daisies from August 31 to September 2.
