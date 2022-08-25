Read full article on original website
South Carolina Couple Arrested For Squatting In NASCAR Driver’s $16-Million Mansion
I mean, if you’re going to try living in a home that’s not yours, this is the one to try. A South Carolina couple has been arrested for breaking into the Mooresville, North Carolina home of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – and trying to claim it for themselves.
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
Yardbarker
Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race
The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
Daytona Race Results: August 26, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. After a multi-hour rain delay, we’re set to go racing in Daytona Beach, Florida. The green flag is set to drop at Daytona International Speedway, just shy of 11pm. View Daytona race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity:...
CBS Sports
Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: Live updates, highlights, results for the NASCAR regular-season finale
Every February in Daytona, a new NASCAR Cup Series season begins with not just the pursuit of a Daytona 500 trophy, but also the pursuit of a Cup championship. Now, Daytona in August means that pursuit either begins anew for 16 drivers or comes to an end for the rest of them.
Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. Update: The schedule below has been updated after Saturday’s rainout. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series ends it regular season Saturday night at the same track where it all began: Daytona International Speedway. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the 2.5-mile superspeedway will finalize the 16-driver playoff grid competing for the 2022 Cup championship. Entering the weekend, 14 drivers have already secured...
NBC Sports
Daytona Cup Series results, points
NASCAR Cup Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon won the 2022 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, where the 16-driver grid was completed for the 10-race playoffs. It was the second victory on the 2.5-mile oval for the Richard Childress Racing driver, who won the 2018 Daytona 500. With Dillon securing...
racer.com
Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout
Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
racer.com
Clements scores Daytona upset in wild NASCAR Xfinity race
Friday night’s bizarre, attrition-filled, and rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately unexpected outcome when Jeremy Clements took the checkered flag under caution at the end of the third attempt at overtime. Clements’ victory in the Wawa 250, a race that started roughly three...
Ticket office at Daytona International Speedway named for 102-year-old Lightnin’ Epton
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fans revved up for Sunday’s rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero 400 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway saw a new look at the ticket office -- a special tribute to a longtime employee. On Thursday, speedway officials named the ticket office after Juanita...
Huge NASCAR crash as rain falls at Daytona (Video)
Watch the video as most of the field wrecks in the rain at near 200mph. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Rain moved into the Daytona Beach area and pushed the race to Sunday morning. Watch the NASCAR crash video below.
Autoweek.com
2022 NASCAR Cup Playoff Schedule, How the Playoffs Work
The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series championship schedule features 10 races contested in three three-race sets, then a championship-deciding showdown that will end the 36-race season on Nov. 6. How The Playoff Works. • The 16-driver field is reduced by four after the first, second, and third sets, leaving four drivers...
Daytona Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR starting positions for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR takes the green flag in Daytona Beach, Florida. Qualifying was scheduled for Friday but due to a rain shower it’s been canceled. The Daytona starting grid has been set by the rulebook. View the Daytona starting lineup for the...
Natalie Decker replaced by Patrick Emerling for Daytona
This weekend, NASCAR is racing at Daytona International Speedway. Natalie Decker was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR) Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Patrick Emerling will drive the machine instead. Emerling will pilot an unsponsorsed No. 5 car. The team...
NASCAR: Inclement Weather Cancels Qualifying for Regular Season Finale at Daytona
For the second time this NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson will lead the field to green at Daytona International Speedway. Larson was announced as the pole-sitter for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather, leading for the lineup to be set by the rulebook, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. Points leader and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will start alongside Larson on the front row.
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds, picks, predictions: Model avoiding Joey Logano at Coke Zero Sugar 400
The final race of the regular season will take place on Saturday when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Daytona Night Race has been a tradition since 1998 and for the last two seasons has also served as the regular-season finale. With 15 drivers qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs, the remaining full-time drivers will all push hard to earn a postseason bid in Saturday's 2022 NASCAR at Daytona race,
NBC Sports
Jeremy Clements wins Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway
It was the race that took hours to start, and then it didn’t want to end. A series of multi-car crashes in the closing laps stretched Friday’s 250-mile Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway into Saturday before Jeremy Clements emerged victorious in the third overtime. The race...
Speedway Digest
