ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona

Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race

The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Racing News

Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. Update: The schedule below has been updated after Saturday’s rainout. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
NBC Sports

Daytona Cup Series results, points

NASCAR Cup Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon won the 2022 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, where the 16-driver grid was completed for the 10-race playoffs. It was the second victory on the 2.5-mile oval for the Richard Childress Racing driver, who won the 2018 Daytona 500. With Dillon securing...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Clements scores Daytona upset in wild NASCAR Xfinity race

Friday night’s bizarre, attrition-filled, and rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately unexpected outcome when Jeremy Clements took the checkered flag under caution at the end of the third attempt at overtime. Clements’ victory in the Wawa 250, a race that started roughly three...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Ncs#Jr Motorsports#Team Chevy Advance
Autoweek.com

2022 NASCAR Cup Playoff Schedule, How the Playoffs Work

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series championship schedule features 10 races contested in three three-race sets, then a championship-deciding showdown that will end the 36-race season on Nov. 6. How The Playoff Works. • The 16-driver field is reduced by four after the first, second, and third sets, leaving four drivers...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting positions for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR takes the green flag in Daytona Beach, Florida. Qualifying was scheduled for Friday but due to a rain shower it’s been canceled. The Daytona starting grid has been set by the rulebook. View the Daytona starting lineup for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Natalie Decker replaced by Patrick Emerling for Daytona

This weekend, NASCAR is racing at Daytona International Speedway. Natalie Decker was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR) Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Patrick Emerling will drive the machine instead. Emerling will pilot an unsponsorsed No. 5 car. The team...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Inclement Weather Cancels Qualifying for Regular Season Finale at Daytona

For the second time this NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson will lead the field to green at Daytona International Speedway. Larson was announced as the pole-sitter for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather, leading for the lineup to be set by the rulebook, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. Points leader and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will start alongside Larson on the front row.
WEATHER
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Daytona odds, picks, predictions: Model avoiding Joey Logano at Coke Zero Sugar 400

The final race of the regular season will take place on Saturday when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Daytona Night Race has been a tradition since 1998 and for the last two seasons has also served as the regular-season finale. With 15 drivers qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs, the remaining full-time drivers will all push hard to earn a postseason bid in Saturday's 2022 NASCAR at Daytona race,
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Jeremy Clements wins Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway

It was the race that took hours to start, and then it didn’t want to end. A series of multi-car crashes in the closing laps stretched Friday’s 250-mile Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway into Saturday before Jeremy Clements emerged victorious in the third overtime. The race...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy