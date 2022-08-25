Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder kicked off with a new storyline, bringing back Eramis from her frozen tomb at the end of Beyond Light and putting the Kell of Darkness (and former Shipstealer) as the antagonist for the story. Season of Plunder also brings back Misraaks/Mithrax and his daughter Eido, who appeared during Season of the Splicer in 2021. The Spider also makes a return even after the Tangled Shore was moved to the Destiny Content Vault, putting another Eliksni character in an Eliksni-themed season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO