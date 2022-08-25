Read full article on original website
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
How to complete Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder kicked off with a new storyline, bringing back Eramis from her frozen tomb at the end of Beyond Light and putting the Kell of Darkness (and former Shipstealer) as the antagonist for the story. Season of Plunder also brings back Misraaks/Mithrax and his daughter Eido, who appeared during Season of the Splicer in 2021. The Spider also makes a return even after the Tangled Shore was moved to the Destiny Content Vault, putting another Eliksni character in an Eliksni-themed season.
How to earn Repute in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 has become a staple looter-shooter in today’s gaming world. Bungie has released high-quality content for the last five years, continually offering players reasons to play and grind the game. These come in the form of new weapons, raids, dungeons, and all sorts of upgrades for players around the Destiny universe.
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
Pokémon Go Season of Light begins Sept. 1, teases Solgaleo and Lunala
At the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 event, Niantic revealed some information about the next season of content coming to the game, along with teasing the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala. Running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, players will experience the Season of Light, which...
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
How to unlock the Tyrant Emblem in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 is full of ways for players to show off their favorite fashion choices and what they’re made of. Some of these more cosmetic options include the various pieces of armor and equipment available to players as they advance through the game, the shaders that can change the colors and looks of those weapons, and the different emblems and banners for players to show off their accomplishments.
Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion
Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked
VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
Darkin and Shadow Isle Legends of Runeterra spoilers set up future archetypes
Riot Games dropped seven Awakening spoilers for the upcoming Legends of Runeterra expansion, showcasing powerful Darkin, Freljord, and Shadow Isles cards. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion includes four champions we know of so far. Joining the squad of champions in LoR are Kayn, Jax, Master Yi, and Norra. No champions were revealed during today’s Awakening spoilers, but several powerful cards were, potentially setting up a fifth champion or future archetypes.
What are Powerstones in Magic: The Gathering and how do they work?
Wizards of the Coast is introducing a new artifact token to Magic: The Gathering with its newest set, Dominaria United, and it will leave players feeling like they have the power. Powerstones are a special type of token that will only be creatable through two sources when Dominaria United releases.
All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 Special and Event-exclusive research tasks and rewards
The Season of Go is reaching its conclusion as the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale rolls out around the globe, and brings with it just about every last bit of content players need to complete the event season’s three-month run. Ticketed and non-ticketed players alike will see plenty of...
Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond Seasonal standings for Americas and EMEA
The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players in the Americas and EMEA regions competed for a slot at Worlds in the Forces from Beyond Seasonal. Taking place from Aug. 27 to 28, the Forces from Beyond Seasonal showcased a variety of builds, from Kai’Sa and Evelynn. They were added to the champion roster in the Forces from Beyond expansion to staple archetypes like Pirates and Ezreal/Kennen.
How does Enlist work in Magic: The Gathering?
The latest set in Magic: The Gathering is right around the corner, and as per usual, it involves a few new mechanics for players to sink their teeth into. Dominaria United will have its own modern spin on an old keyword ability specifically used for creature spells. Enlist is a...
Jax joins Legends of Runeterra as Weaponmaster with new Origin
Riot Games dropped another champion into Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing Jax as the Grandmaster of Arms. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, Jax will join Kayn, Master Yi, and Norra as new champions within the LoR Awakening expansion. Jax is a Runeterra champion, meaning he has his own Origin region. The Origin, Grandmaster at Arms, allows players to include any cards from any region in LoR that have the Weaponmaster type. To celebrate the upcoming release of Jax, Riot dropped a trailer for the new LoR champion today.
Rage Serum in CoD: Warzone – How does it work and where to find it
Call of Duty: Warzone is a game of resources. When players first land on the map, they must make the best of their situation. In some matches, you’ll have access to great loot, making it easier to make it to the last safe zones, but you may not always have the same luck.
Riot’s multi-game 2022 Star Guardian celebration fails to meet the expectations set by Spirit Blossom
For the third year in a row, Riot Games celebrated one of League of Legends’ many skin lines with the release of a new interactive visual novel. This time around, players finally returned to Valoran City, home of many heroes and villains in the Star Guardian universe, which has gone untouched for nearly three years.
Top Esports’ JackeyLove deals 22,000 damage to enemy champions in a single teamfight with Zeri
Top Esports AD carry JackeyLove dealt over 22,000 damage to enemy champions during a single teamfight in the second game of Top Esports’ LPL Summer Split playoff series against JD Gaming earlier today. Although Top Esports went on to lose the series by way of a reverse sweep, JackeyLove may have broken the all-time record for the most damage dealt by any player during one teamfight.
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
Fortnite’s Chapter 3, season 4 reportedly might be ‘throwback-themed’
Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four, should hit the live servers around Sept. 18. Although Epic Games has revealed little to no details on the changes it is making, Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season four could be “throwback-themed,” according to FortniteNews. A new mysterious presence has been slowly...
