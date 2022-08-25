ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Ron Portillo
3d ago

people are getting rid of their animals because they think they're cute as pups then they don't trai. them and dump them

KRQE News 13

Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque

Small furry pets available for adoption in Albuquerque. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Petfinder.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Happy International Dog Day from Rio Rancho!

These are all the submissions the Observer received from locals in the RR area. Dogs of all shapes and sizes that have a home. However, there are many out there who do not have a home and that is what August 26 is all about. Like Watermelon Mountain Ranch says on its web site: “Be a lifesaver.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County expands footprint of Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits. Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Man commits suicide in ICE custody in Torrance County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Brazilian man committed suicide while in the custody of ICE at the Torrance County Detention Center. This is according to the ACLU of New Mexico. They say Kesley Vial was detained and awaiting deportation. The ACLU claims his death is the result of abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE. Back in […]
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
newmexicopbs.org

ABQ Considers Ban on Homeless Encampments

8.26.2022 – Gene and the panel explore possible solutions to what appears to be an impasse on homeless encampments in the city of Albuquerque. Two months after voting to allow homeless camps, city council is considering a permanent ban. The Line Panel discusses the rationale behind that reversal and considers where our leaders could go from here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Launch party for Hoppy Grandma scholarship will maintain her legacy

One of the more heartwarming stories to come out of local social media in years was the Hoppy Grandma account on Instagram. It was run by Carmen McClelland, who featured the adventures of her grandmother, Carmen Duran, as the two hopped around the breweries of the Albuquerque metro area. Sadly,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Litter is nothing new, but some people say it’s out of hand around Albuquerque. They also explain it’s making the city look bad and taking away from its appeal. “I think it got really bad. The litter is getting really bad from what...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

