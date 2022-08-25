Last Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 8/25-8/28: Ukrainian Independence Day, National Dog Day, and Irish Dancing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
mommypoppins.com
21 Fall Day Trips from DC and Fun Weekend Getaways for Families
For many families, long weekends like Labor Day weekend mean piling in the car and heading out of town for some fun and relaxation. But for families who can't get away for a few days, there are also plenty of great day trips from DC. Here are 21 fun day trips and weekend getaways from DC that are perfect for long weekends like Labor Day weekend. While of all these places make great fall getaways for families or fun fall day trips from DC, most of them are also wonderful places to visit any time of year.
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
themunchonline.com
1613 F Street NorthEast, Washington DC, DC, 20002
*PLEASE NOTE: This is a private room in a shared apartment. Queen room in a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Kingman Park. This property can come furnished or unfurnished. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WcQZGnDMKr1. About This Room. This 96 sq.ft. room on Washington DC's Kingman Park...
themunchonline.com
3541 Holmead Place NorthWest, Washington DC, DC, 20010
2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
A DC woman’s memories of the 1963 March on Washington
Among the several hundred thousand people who attended the March on Washington, on Aug. 28, 1963, is a Washington woman who says she can remember where she stood to hear Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders speak. Even though Donella Brockington was just 10 years old at...
NBC Washington
Clear the Shelters: Find a Furry Friend at Adoption Events This Weekend in the DC Area
NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s annual animal adoption event Clear the Shelters is happening throughout August. This weekend, many shelters and rescues will give you the chance to meet a new furry friend in person. Many shelters have waived adoption fees in hopes of finding every pet a loving home.
Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries
According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The family of Christopher Brown hosts community back to school event in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Aug. 9, 2020, Washington, D.C. had their largest mass shooting. More than 20 people were shot at a block party on Dubois St. SE. Christopher Brown, 17, was killed. On Saturday, the community and his family honored the life and memory of the late Brown. “Christopher would...
Stolen car with child inside found in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
WTOP
Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall
A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall. Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday. “Our horse-mounted unit was started in...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
WTOP
‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
Georgetown Voice
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
Person struck by Metro train at Foggy Bottom, Blue and Silver lines delayed, officials say
WASHINGTON — A person was struck by a Metrorail train at the Foggy Bottom Station in Washington D.C. Sunday morning, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the metro station in D.C. According to WMATA officials, the person hit by...
themunchonline.com
1825 Vernon St NW
2BR in Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan - Live in Adams Morgan at a great price! Just steps away from Lucky Buns and Jack Rose Dining Salon as well as so many other great spots! This apartment includes stainless refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The shared laundry room is on this apartment's level. 8 minute walk to Dupont redline Metro and a 10 minutes walk to yellow/green line U Street Metro. Apartment has central heat and air. Pets are welcome. Utilities are separate. Please note #7 in inquiry.
themunchonline.com
1101 3rd St SW #102
Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
themunchonline.com
3544 Whitehaven Parkway, NW
3BR/2BA Townhome in North Georgetown/Burleith - Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath 1020 sq ft, mini brownstone located in cosmopolitan. Burleith minutes from Georgetown Hospital Center and convenient to Georgetown and American University. Original Wood floors throughout sets the tone. Full size Washer/dryer and private garage parking with sun kissed open gourmet kitchen opens up to your lower level, patio ideal for barbeques and a garden party. Three cozy,
WTOP
Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday
Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday. The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0