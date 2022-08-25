ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: Yellowstone is the key to saving the Great Salt Lake

From 1973 to 1993 the Central Arizona Project was constructed, diverting water from the Colorado River 336 miles to Phoenix and Tucson at a cost of over $4 billion. In comparison, water could be diverted from Yellowstone Lake to Utah at a fraction of the cost. This year there was...
Why Salt Lake City is looking to grow more community gardens

Nichole Farley didn't know anyone in Salt Lake City when she moved to Utah's capital in the fall of 2020. That started to change with a stroll through Sugar House Park one day. Farley came across the community garden and tried to sign up for a space, only to find a long waitlist. That's also when she learned about an effort to turn an empty space along 700 East into a community garden, known today as the Harrison Community Garden.
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Inflation pops Utah hunting and fishing fees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Wildlife Board has approved fee increases for hunting and fishing licenses and permits for both residents and non-residents. The last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses...
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut

OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List

Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info

SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
44-year-old man dies after falling off rim at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) – Grand Canyon National Park Rangers recovered a body below Bright Angel Point Friday. On August 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand […]
