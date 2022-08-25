Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Opinion: Yellowstone is the key to saving the Great Salt Lake
From 1973 to 1993 the Central Arizona Project was constructed, diverting water from the Colorado River 336 miles to Phoenix and Tucson at a cost of over $4 billion. In comparison, water could be diverted from Yellowstone Lake to Utah at a fraction of the cost. This year there was...
ksl.com
The rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah's lost world-class lakefront resort
LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally something man-made creates just...
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake City is looking to grow more community gardens
Nichole Farley didn't know anyone in Salt Lake City when she moved to Utah's capital in the fall of 2020. That started to change with a stroll through Sugar House Park one day. Farley came across the community garden and tried to sign up for a space, only to find a long waitlist. That's also when she learned about an effort to turn an empty space along 700 East into a community garden, known today as the Harrison Community Garden.
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
ksl.com
How much water has Utah saved this summer? 'Billions' of gallons, report states
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture has helped whittle down the percentage of Utah listed within the U.S. Drought Monitor's two driest categories in recent weeks, dropping from a high of 84% of the state in at least extreme drought to 62% this week. "An active monsoon season in...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Inflation pops Utah hunting and fishing fees
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Wildlife Board has approved fee increases for hunting and fishing licenses and permits for both residents and non-residents. The last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses...
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
New plans unveiled for former SLC Raging Waters site
SLC Public Lands released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.
utahstories.com
Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List
Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
ksl.com
Can Utah commit to reducing homelessness before hosting another Olympics?
MILLCREEK — Religious leaders, advocates and elected officials asked what it would take to reduce homelessness in Salt Lake County as the state prepares to potentially host another Olympic Games. The question and many attempts to answer it was posed during a Poverty Summit held by Crossroads Urban Center...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info
SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
44-year-old man dies after falling off rim at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) – Grand Canyon National Park Rangers recovered a body below Bright Angel Point Friday. On August 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him | Utah News
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Six days after Paxton was stuck in a...
