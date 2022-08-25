Nichole Farley didn't know anyone in Salt Lake City when she moved to Utah's capital in the fall of 2020. That started to change with a stroll through Sugar House Park one day. Farley came across the community garden and tried to sign up for a space, only to find a long waitlist. That's also when she learned about an effort to turn an empty space along 700 East into a community garden, known today as the Harrison Community Garden.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO