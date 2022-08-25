ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato police arrest man on suspicion of burglaries

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Novato arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property Friday, the department announced. Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Roblar Drive after getting a report of a possible burglary in progress.

The caller said a man could be seen hopping a fence and taking items from storage buildings on the property. Police believed that the man was still hiding in the area, so they set up a perimeter and conducted a search of the area.

Castro businesses threaten to stop paying taxes amid growing issues

Allen David Morgan, 48, was detained near the end of Pamaron Way, police said. Police say that a second business on Commercial Boulevard had also been recently burglarized and allege that Morgan was in possession of property that was stolen from both locations.

Morgan was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.

#Police#Burglary#David Morgan#Bcn Rrb#Roblar Drive#Commercial Boulevard#Nexstar Media Inc
