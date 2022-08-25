Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Wake County woman arrested in man’s murder from earlier this month, warrants show
WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants. The warrants obtained by CBS 17 show Hannah Robinson, 21, murdered Kirk Mayen, 24. The relationship between Mayen and Robinson is unknown. The warrants said the murder occurred Aug....
Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
Drivers honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd with memorial ride on I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — Many gathered to honor fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd with a memorial ride on Sunday morning. Vehicles were lining up at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. From there, the convoy traveled around I-440 with many vehicles carrying flags waving from...
NC woman charged with murder of 2 toddlers, warrants show
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clues found in Burlington stolen truck lead to arrest in 2021 case: ACSO
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road. Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from […]
Man accused of hitting woman with machete at North Carolina Walmart, robbing man at Taco Bell
On Saturday, officers apprehended a man for hitting a woman with a machete and robbing a customer inside of a Taco Bell.
Cary woman arrested on charges of murdering 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl
Arrest warrants accuse Launice Shanique Battle of killing the two children Saturday.
cbs17
NC man arrested for selling drugs near daycare, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County man was arrested for selling drugs near a daycare, according to the sheriff’s office. Members of the Edgecombe County Narcotics Unit began a search for Laumarous Moore on Monday. Moore was the subject of a narcotics investigation that was initiated in the county several months ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6
Fayetteville Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run investigation.at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This was family': Former Wake deputy coordinates a memorial ride in honor of slain officer
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The second brother charged in the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Alder Marin-Sotelo, and his sibling, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty. What You Need To...
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Daycare Operator Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison After He Used It to Run a Drug Trafficking Operation
A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday for running a drug trafficking operation. Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, must spend 40 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Authorities said he ran the scheme out of an in-home daycare he operated with his wife, as well as...
Durham police investigating stabbing near NCCU campus; victim not a student
Durham Police said they found someone who had been stabbed at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and East Lawson St.
WRAL
Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters. Resident in Enfield said they received a racist letter days after a Confederate monument is...
WRAL
Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
40 years in prison for Fayetteville man who led drug trafficking from in-home day care, other areas: DOJ
The sentencing accounts for "leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville."
WRAL
40 year sentence announced for Fayetteville daycare owner who ran drug operation
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 40 year sentence announced for Fayetteville daycare owner who ran drug operation. "Spreading a web of lies" is how federal prosecutors described a Fayetteville man...
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
Comments / 0