CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District continues to have a clear backpack policy, which they said is making it easier to detect threats. "When they are coming off the bus as teachers are welcoming them to the class that's when they are able to take a look," said Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD. "Even the principal has told us when he does his observations he's able to take a look through and it just makes everyone feel a lot safer."

INGLESIDE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO