Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
Flatiron Dragados 'coming into alignment' with TxDOT's demands on new Harbor Bridge, TxDOT said
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the deadline for Flatiron Dragados, the Harbor Bridge Project developer, to present the Texas Department of Transportation their plans to move forward with an updated design for the main cable-stayed portion of the new bridge or be fired from the project. TxDOT gave...
Ingleside ISD says clear backpack policy helps them 'feel a lot safer'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District continues to have a clear backpack policy, which they said is making it easier to detect threats. "When they are coming off the bus as teachers are welcoming them to the class that's when they are able to take a look," said Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD. "Even the principal has told us when he does his observations he's able to take a look through and it just makes everyone feel a lot safer."
City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source. Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project. The project started in 2017, the City worked up a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
Flour Bluff teacher surprised with free LASIK eye surgery
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff teacher was surprised with a free LASIK eye surgery on Wednesday. Texas Eye Care launched a campaign to give the gift of better sight to a hero in the Coastal Bend. Kimberley Gadberry was nominated by her community and then drawn as...
CCIA prepares for Labor Day weekend travel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've heard about it all summer long, issues at airports across the country during the summer travel season and now again ahead of Labor Day weekend. But the U.S. Department of Transportation has a new tool for travelers to stay aware of delays and what their carrier will do if they can't take to the skies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., drivers will...
Driving You Crazy: Timbergate vs. Willowbrook
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round 5 of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. Middlecoff beat out Saluki as the worst street to drive down due to potholes. Now on to Round 6! Timbergate vs. Willowbrook. We begin with Timbergate near Staples. Do we need to...
City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect with 2 knives found, arrested near Flour Bluff ISD athletics facility
Corpus Christi Police received a phone call around 2 p.m. that a suspect with a weapon was walking in the backfield near the athletic facility next to two Flour Bluff campuses. The suspect was walking from the area of Sands Drive between houses and the stadium, according to an email...
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
City of Portland's Indian Pointe Pier to reopen Monday evening
PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland is celebrating the reopening of the Indian Point Park, Pavilion and Pier. The pier was closed for some time, but now it is open and according to city officials-- it’s better than ever. Thanks to community partnerships, the City was able...
Teen ran into Ray High School during police chase, arrested shortly after
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two minors were detained near Ray High School Monday morning after one ran into Ray High School during a short police chase, officials with the CCISD Police Department said. CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is a heavy police presence at the school but...
Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
Rockport estimates 200,000 gallon wastewater spill due to heavy rain and bar screen failure
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Rockport dealt with a wastewater spill Tuesday, estimated between 200,000 to 300,000 gallons. Luckily, there was no discharge left on the city's property and the spill was self-contained in the city's treatment plant. The city, along with TCEQ, worked quickly to handle...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 4