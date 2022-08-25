ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Ingleside ISD says clear backpack policy helps them 'feel a lot safer'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District continues to have a clear backpack policy, which they said is making it easier to detect threats. "When they are coming off the bus as teachers are welcoming them to the class that's when they are able to take a look," said Troy Mircovich, Superintendent of Ingleside ISD. "Even the principal has told us when he does his observations he's able to take a look through and it just makes everyone feel a lot safer."
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day non-refusal weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a wet one, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay safe. Sgt. Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department said there will be 15 additional traffic officers out on Padre Island over the three-day weekend. They will also be out patrolling the beaches.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA prepares for Labor Day weekend travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've heard about it all summer long, issues at airports across the country during the summer travel season and now again ahead of Labor Day weekend. But the U.S. Department of Transportation has a new tool for travelers to stay aware of delays and what their carrier will do if they can't take to the skies.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
