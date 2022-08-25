Read full article on original website
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts
There will be a Fall Arts Conference Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe. The goal of the Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts is to build community among artists of faith in Vermont (and nearby) and to encourage good and thoughtful art deeply rooted in a Christian view of the world.
WCAX
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin.
WCAX
Swanton 12-year-old spearheads sports cleat donation program
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Athletes know how important it is to have the right equipment, from head to toe. One girl in Swanton is helping kids make sure they have the shoes they need to succeed. Twelve-year-old Emily Walke spends a lot of time scrubbing when she’s not playing sports....
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
vermontbiz.com
Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle
Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. Vermont Business Magazine The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday.
Addison Independent
Cheryl Evelyn Farnsworth, 63, of Bristol
BRISTOL — Cheryl Evelyn Farnsworth, 63, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home in Bristol. She was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Middlebury, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Jerome) Carter. Her hobbies were crafting and sewing. She was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed recreational shooting, and...
informnny.com
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
colchestersun.com
Colchester School Board approves NYC and Paris trip for CHS students to see their learning in action
Some Colchester High School students this coming school year will have the opportunity to travel to New York City and Paris thanks to two trips approved by the Colchester School Board last Tuesday. At the board’s Aug. 16 meeting, teachers presented their trips to the board, one for music students...
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelley, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was found safe late Friday afternoon. There were no immediate details on where he was found or his condition.
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
pallspera.com
213 Kneeland Hill Waterbury, VT
This 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 27th 2022 with a list price $1,150,000. Looking for that special home surrounded by mountain views? Look no more. Tucked into the hills between the Waterbury Reservoir and the Worcester Mountain Range is the quiet neighborhood of Kneeland Hill. Oriented easterly this lovely home enjoys up close mountain views and is flooded with early morning light. Outside, relax in the custom built gazebo or in front of the firepit while the kids play on the large lawn. Take a suana, just off the multi-layered deck. Here, entertaining a crowd is a pleasure. The front entry, with its custom bookcase and powder room takes you into a spacious living/family room. Hardwood floors are found throughout the home. The kitchen/dining area bring the outdoors in with floor to ceiling windows. In the kitchen you’ll find the perfect cooking set up with a wrap-around granite counter insuring plenty of space for cooking up your favorite meals. Eat in at the counter or at the table enjoying the view beyond. On those beautiful summer nights, enjoy a meal with company on the inviting deck. A master bedroom en-suite, with whirlpool bath and walk-in closet, can be found on the first floor as well. Upstairs are three more bedrooms along with a large, double sink, full bath and an extra room for whatever your needs. Above the attached garage is a bonus room with a separate entrance for your home office, or whatever you choose! Located 5 miles from I89 and 10 miles from Stowe, this is the true meaning of location, location, location!
Addison Independent
Kristy (Greene) Foster, 44, of Brandon
BRANDON — Kristy Foster, 44, passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer on the evening of Aug. 15, 2022. Kristy never gave up hope and never stopped fighting until her end. Her bright smile and mainly her shopping trips will sorely be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and getting up early to hit lawn sales.
Addison Independent
Roy Allen D’Avignon, 64, of Bristol
BRISTOL — Roy Allen D’Avignon, son, brother, uncle and friend, age 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his home in Bristol, Vt. Roy was born on Aug. 9, 1958, in Bristol, to Theodore and Helen D’Avignon (Jimmo) and was one of six children. He graduated from Mt. Abraham Union High School in 1977. He dedicated 38 years of his life to working at Mt. Abraham Union High School, where his pride joy was maintaining the school — especially the swimming pool.
WCAX
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
colchestersun.com
This $275,000 home in Colchester includes an accessory apartment
This 3 bedroom home in Colchester includes a accessory apartment and hardwood floors. The home also sits on a large 1.34 acre lot which gives the owner privacy. HIGHLIGHTS: large lot of land, accessory apartment, hardwood floors. Listed by Brian Armstrong and Cole Elwood of KW Vermont.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
willistonobserver.com
Antique boat show coming to Burlington waterfront
The public is invited to the downtown Burlington waterfront Sept. 9-10 to see hundreds of antique and classic boats — many built in the 1930s and 1940s. This show is held in a different city every year. Boats from throughout the country will be on display at the Burlington Harbor Marina and the Community Boathouse Marina with judging taking place Sept. 9. Contact Sue Haigh at suelafever@gmail.com or (802) 578-4322 for more information.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
