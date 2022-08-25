ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

12 Foods That Define New Jersey

From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup

New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
92.7 WOBM

Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall

The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
DRINKS
92.7 WOBM

Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?

It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Whipped Cream#Soft Serve#Sushi#Food Drink
92.7 WOBM

The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call

The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
ANIMALS
92.7 WOBM

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB
92.7 WOBM

Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best

With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 WOBM

15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

You Won’t Believe How Long You’ll Live In New Jersey

There is a lot of stress being a resident of New Jersey, and there's no doubt it has to impact our health in some way. Everywhere you turn, there is something else to be stressed about. If you're not worried about our crazy weather, then you're freaking out about construction along your daily route or traffic that will make you late for work.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy