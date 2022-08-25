Read full article on original website
Related
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
12 Foods That Define New Jersey
From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
How was this delicious, sweet treat voted the best snack in NJ?
Food and Wine Magazine is almost always very accurate when it comes to choosing what’s best in each state, but this time, I’m questioning their decision on the best snack in New Jersey. The website published its “best snack in every state” list basing it on a few...
New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup
New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.
Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall
The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
A typical summer weekend for NJ: Warm, humid, a few thunderstorms
Summer may be winding down, but our weather will stay warm and humid through the final weekend of August. There will be some thunderstorms around, with the best chance coming Friday afternoon, followed by late-day Saturday, However, raindrops will be isolated to spotty at best. The long-range forecast shows a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call
The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB・
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best
With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
NJ shuts roller coaster at Six Flags after 19 injured during ride
JACKSON — A roller coaster that was shut for the season early last summer for safety reasons is closed again after 19 passengers were injured Thursday night. A Six Flags Great Adventures spokesman said five people were sent to a hospital after reporting back pain following a ride on the El Toro roller coaster.
These Were Named The Best Theme Parks In New Jersey, New York and PA
We all want to feel like a kid again and there is no better way to do that than to visit a theme park! We are at the end of summer and it is the perfect time to take one last ride. Reader’s Digest did a deep dive into the...
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
NJ weather: Hot and dry Thursday, spotty storms return Friday
Can you believe there is only one week to go until September? For this last week of August, temperatures will continue to run at or above normal. Humidity will become a theme too. Thursday will be a dry day, with relatively low humidity. Then the chance for spotty thunderstorms will...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
You Won’t Believe How Long You’ll Live In New Jersey
There is a lot of stress being a resident of New Jersey, and there's no doubt it has to impact our health in some way. Everywhere you turn, there is something else to be stressed about. If you're not worried about our crazy weather, then you're freaking out about construction along your daily route or traffic that will make you late for work.
Amazing Fundraiser in West Creek, NJ Looking To Kick Childhood Cancer To The Curb
Are you ready to get in shape, join a great cause, and help save lives?. Any time an event pops up in support of finding a cure for cancer regardless of what type, I can't help but want to get involved. After all, most of us either know someone who...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0