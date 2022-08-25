ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
KCBD

1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
KCBD

Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
KCBD

One injured in hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
towntalkradio.com

Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours

Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
everythinglubbock.com

Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
KCBD

UPDATE: 1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of North Sherman that left one person injured on Wednesday night. According to the police report, officers arrived on the scene only to find that the victim had run east and was laying on the ground at the intersection of Avenue S and Cesar Chavez with a belt tied around his arm.
everythinglubbock.com

Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
KCBD

Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
