Dropping bid for Mass. AG, Palfrey backs Campbell in Democratic primary
Massachusetts attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is suspending his campaign in Tuesday’s Democratic primary and endorsing Andrea Campbell for the post. Campbell also has the backing of outgoing AG Maura Healey, the Democratic frontrunner for governor. Palfrey, an attorney focused on voting rights, struggled to break through against Campbell and labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has poured her own money into the race. Palfrey will remain on the ballot as early voting continues.
Congressional Corner with Tim Vercellotti
Down-ballot races in the September 6 Massachusetts primary could be critical to the next four years. In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded August 26.
Zeldin, Capital Region supporters banking on upset in November
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and Capital Region Republican candidates stump in Colonie, NY. New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Colonie Tuesday to rally Republican supporters in the Capital Region. WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl has more:. The Long Island Congressman held a meet-and-greet campaign stop at...
North Country officials say clarification on impact of new concealed carry law on Adirondack Park is needed
After New York’s concealed carry gun law was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, Governor Kathy Hochul called a special session to respond. Days later she signed new legislation that prohibits carrying guns in so-called sensitive places including schools, churches, government buildings and parks. Officials from five of the 12 counties fully or partially in the Adirondacks joined with the two Assembly representatives from the region today to call for clarification on how the 6 million acre Adirondack Park will be affected as the new law is implemented.
Hochul outlines NY's new concealed carry laws
New York’s new laws governing the carrying of concealed weapons take effect Thursday, after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the state’s 100-year-old laws governing the practice. Outlining the new laws Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the June decision by conservative judges on the nation’s highest court, during...
CISA's Emergency Farm Fund now available year-round
Farmers in western Massachusetts affected by extreme weather events now have a permanent source for financial help. Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) has announced its Emergency Farm Fund will be open year-round. In the past, the fund had opened temporarily from time-to-time in response to weather events that widely...
Study highlights 'structurally deficient' bridges in Massachusetts
Supporters of the “Yes on 1” campaign to pass a constitutional amendment in Massachusetts that would put a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million held a virtual press conference today to highlight the need for bridge repairs across the state. Using data from the Massachusetts Department...
Inflation worsens food insecurity
As inflation has pushed up the price of meals, demand has increased at food pantries and soup kitchens in western Massachusetts. Food insecurity skyrocketed at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, abated when federal relief programs kicked in, but is on the rise now as government assistance is ending and food costs are soaring.
Forest fire in Minnewaska State Park expected to burn out in 1-2 weeks
New York officials say the size of a forest fire in Minnewaska State Park will continue to fluctuate over the coming days. The fire, which was started by lightning on Saturday, had grown from 75 to 270 acres and is about 160 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Speaking in Ulster County Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul said the fire is about 20 percent contained.
