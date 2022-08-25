After New York’s concealed carry gun law was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, Governor Kathy Hochul called a special session to respond. Days later she signed new legislation that prohibits carrying guns in so-called sensitive places including schools, churches, government buildings and parks. Officials from five of the 12 counties fully or partially in the Adirondacks joined with the two Assembly representatives from the region today to call for clarification on how the 6 million acre Adirondack Park will be affected as the new law is implemented.

