In Style
Scarlett Johansson Shared Her DIY Tinted Moisturizer Hack With Me, and Now It's All I'm Using
In the midst of the heatwave that hit New York City in August (or this whole summer if I'm being real), you could not have convinced me to leave my air-conditioned home for anything other than a refreshingly frigid movie theater. But when I was offered a chance to meet with The Outset co-founders, actress Scarlett Johansson and former member of the InStyle team Kate Foster, I obviously said yes.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15
Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say
This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now
Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
13 Best Moisturisers For Mature Skin in 2022: Find the best products from The Ordinary, Kiehl’s and Charlotte Tilbury
WHETHER you have a 10-step skincare routine or face wash is it for you, everyone gets to a point where they need to know about the best moisturisers for mature skin. Moisturising cream doesn't only keep your skin free from dryness, it can help combat the signs of ageing and generally look after your face.
A Hair Expert Says These 'Harsh' Hair Mistakes Make Your Wrinkles And Fine Lines More Obvious
This story was authored by hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell, M.D. of Eve Magazine. Hair Styling Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older. Long bangs or unkempt hair will make you look messy and unprofessional. Coloring Your Hair Without Consulting An Expert. Coloring your hair without the help...
Ketchup or Makeup? Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Launches Condiment-Themed Collection
Ever eaten a sandwich really quickly and had ketchup all over your face? Then thought damn, that’s a good color on me? No? Yeah, me neither. But Rihanna’s latest Fenty Beauty collection capitalizes on this idea and brings a fun, game-show style theme to it. This new Fenty Beauty drop is a collaboration with art collective MSCHF and each limited-edition palette contains six packets of ketchup or bright red lipgloss. The number of ketchup packets or genuine lip gloss packets will depend on your luck, and since this is a limited edition drop, you can only purchase it through ketchupormakeup.com. Buy...
Harper's Bazaar
The affordable moisturiser Julia Roberts swears by for dry skin
Suffice to say, Julia Roberts has great skin. And although her eternally glowy complexion might be down to good genes and an A-list lifestyle, who wouldn't still want to know the actress' skin secrets?. While she's often kept her go-to skincare products under lock and key, revealing only the virtues...
The Viral Under-$30 Brand That Gives Your Skin an Instant Filter Is Now at Target
Target is seriously upping the ante on its skincare game lately — and the best part is, it’s all at an extremely affordable price point. There’s nothing better than finding skincare products that actually work and that you can afford to restock as soon as they run out, and if you’re looking to get into a new routine, Target is a great place to start. From fermented skincare to customized skincare to Canadian brand Indeed Labs launching as of today, there are so many effective skincare products to choose from. Indeed Labs is famous for its Nanoblur technology that aims to...
Fun Fact: 1 Jar of This Cleansing Makeup Remover Sells Every 3 Seconds
This super gentle makeup removing cleansing balm from Banila Co is so popular, they sell multiple jars per minute — details
Refinery29
What Makes The Perfect Birthday Outfit?
Every year, when the calendar flips to July, a new fashion anxiety comes over me: It’s time to choose my birthday outfit. While my personal style is a revolving door of neutral colors, oversized blazers, and wide-leg pants, birthday outfits always force me to tap into my inner child’s fashion fantasies, substituting the blander color palette of my everyday life for bows, rhinestones, pastel colors, and voluminous shapes that scream, “Hi, I’m the birthday girl.”
EverydayHealth.com
The Best Soap for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)? Try a Non-Soap Cleanser Instead
If you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, chances are you’re looking for a way to clean your skin that won’t aggravate your symptoms. “Ultimately the wrong cleanser can make eczema worse, contributing to dryness, irritation, and inflammation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology and an associate professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional
While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
3 Skincare Ingredients Derms Say You Should Never Use If You Struggle With Dark Spots
Dark spots, otherwise known as hyperpigmentation, are such a common skin concern that it’s no surprise how many lasers, cosmetic procedures, and both high-end and drugstore skincare products there are on the market to address it. While the banquet of possibilities may feel like a blessing to anyone who wants to get rid of these spots, they can also present a few too many options, which leads to overwhelming confusion. Exactly which ingredients can help and are there any that can actually make dark spots worse?
Refinery29
The Internet’s Obsession With ‘Status Skin’ Is A Real Problem
Whether you're a diligent cleanse, tone and moisturise type of person or you don't care much for a solid routine, chances are you've come across at least one of the following skincare trends. First up, 'glazed donut' skin: skin so slathered in nourishing moisturiser, it resembles the icing atop a Krispy Kreme. Or perhaps 'glass skin' had you in a chokehold, with Korea's beauty influencers championing exfoliating acids for skin that glints, just like glass.
New season beauty launches: 10 of the best
Most people don’t realise that beauty products have expiry dates: mascara three months; foundation a year to 18 months; moisturisers six months to a year… Beyond their best-by dates, products are less efficient and they could give you an infection. September might just be the time to spruce up your beauty kit. Chanel’s tweed-inspired eyeshadow range features shades people actually want to wear. Gucci’s new blusher collection has wonderfully wearable colours as well as an impressive skincare-first formula, as does the brilliant black mascara from Rose Inc. If you are not quite ready for full-on foundation, Westman Atelier’s complexion drops (a serum-meets-skin-tint hybrid) is a dream. The 20-strong concealer range from Vieve is also skincare focused – think moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and a radiance inducing complex. US hair brand Function of Beauty is finally winging its way to the UK. Unlike other customised brands, its prices are incredibly accessible. StriVectin’s retinol is fast-acting, – smooths and improves skin texture in just seven days – but without the irritation, so it’s also great for sensitive skin. Multi-purpose balms are wonderful,- useful for grazes, dryness etc – especially when they smell as good as Le Labo’s. Looking for a new cleanser? Tata Harper’s will refine the skin without stripping it – and it’ll last ages. And if you’re in the market for a new mask, Sisley’s – which breaks down dead skin cells to deliver radiance in just one minute – is phenomenal. It is also expensive, but if you want a highly efficacious investment buy, this is it.
This Cameron Diaz-Loved Brand Has a No-Smudge Mascara That ‘Adds Volume & Definition’ Without Clumps
Mascaras no longer have to leave raccoon eyes. Clumpy eyelashes are no fun, but the ink that transfers to the undereye skin is absolutely horrifying. And the worst part? We always realize too late that there are smudge marks everywhere. Luckily, there’s a hack for that universal problem: no-smudge mascaras. Of course, an award-winning product is the one we want in our carts. On top of that, Cameron Diaz is a fan of the makeup brand with this top-rated mascara. Recognized in Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards in 2021, Merit’s Clean Lash will become your go-to beauty product. It tints, lengthens,...
Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Is a Liquid Dream for Normal and Combination Skin Types
Out of all the essentials in a makeup bag, your trusty concealer is your most valuable player. It’s a hardworking, multipurpose product that allows for very little room for error. A great concealer should go completely undetected: It must be pigmented, but not heavy. Long-wearing, but not cakey. It should be sticky enough to stay in place, yet liquid-y enough to blend and look natural. Essentially, a concealer formulation needs to be absolutely perfect or else it’s absolutely wrong. As a cystic acne survivor and current dark undereye circle sufferer, concealer is one of my favorite makeup products to test and...
