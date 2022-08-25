Most people don’t realise that beauty products have expiry dates: mascara three months; foundation a year to 18 months; moisturisers six months to a year… Beyond their best-by dates, products are less efficient and they could give you an infection. September might just be the time to spruce up your beauty kit. Chanel’s tweed-inspired eyeshadow range features shades people actually want to wear. Gucci’s new blusher collection has wonderfully wearable colours as well as an impressive skincare-first formula, as does the brilliant black mascara from Rose Inc. If you are not quite ready for full-on foundation, Westman Atelier’s complexion drops (a serum-meets-skin-tint hybrid) is a dream. The 20-strong concealer range from Vieve is also skincare focused – think moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and a radiance inducing complex. US hair brand Function of Beauty is finally winging its way to the UK. Unlike other customised brands, its prices are incredibly accessible. StriVectin’s retinol is fast-acting, – smooths and improves skin texture in just seven days – but without the irritation, so it’s also great for sensitive skin. Multi-purpose balms are wonderful,- useful for grazes, dryness etc – especially when they smell as good as Le Labo’s. Looking for a new cleanser? Tata Harper’s will refine the skin without stripping it – and it’ll last ages. And if you’re in the market for a new mask, Sisley’s – which breaks down dead skin cells to deliver radiance in just one minute – is phenomenal. It is also expensive, but if you want a highly efficacious investment buy, this is it.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO