Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019, and her sleek, barely-there shapewear has continued to break the internet since; even now, the waitlist for anything trendy is, and I'm only slightly exaggerating, a trillion years long. I, like so many others, was drawn to the brand's slinky lounge dress, which has been consistently sold out in most sizes and colors since it launched. Despite stalking the website every day and signing up for alerts, I never managed to snag the now TikTok-viral dress in my size. (I mean, good for Kim.)

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO