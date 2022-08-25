Read full article on original website
Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri
Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
NYLON
Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 MTV VMAs
New York Fashion Week may be right around the corner, but another major style event is officially underway: The 2022 MTV VMAs is back to highlight music and fashion on Sunday night, featuring a star-studded red carpet and performances from Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. Nicki Minaj will also hit the stage (for the first time since 2018), along with receiving MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
True Thompson Favors Barbiecore Style on Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram
It’s True Thompson’s barbie world and we are all simply living in it. True Thompson favored an all pink outfit Wednesday in a new post shared on mother Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram. “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” Kardashian said quoting the movie “Mean Girls.” The 4-year-old posed in a girly girl ensemble that gave Barbiecore realness. Her monochromatic attire fits into the all pink fashion trend that has begun its world takeover this summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Thompson’s bright pink ribbed tank top had a scoop neckline to frame her fine necklaces, one of which appears...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Kate Beckinsale Takes A Risk in Latex Dress and 6-Inch Platform Stilettos at Home
Kate Beckinsale’s dramatic at-home outfit spree shows no signs of slowing down — especially if her latest look has anything to say about it. The “Guilty Party” star posed on Instagram with her close friend Gabs Morpeth, wearing a slick black minidress. However, this number gained a daring edge, being crafted from skintight latex. The piece featured layered long sleeves, ruffled shoulders, and a knee-length skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale paired her dress with diamond drop earrings, and cinched it with a leather belt that featured an oval-shaped crystal buckle. Morpeth was equally...
Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
In Style
I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Skims Slip Dress That's Always Sold Out
Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019, and her sleek, barely-there shapewear has continued to break the internet since; even now, the waitlist for anything trendy is, and I'm only slightly exaggerating, a trillion years long. I, like so many others, was drawn to the brand's slinky lounge dress, which has been consistently sold out in most sizes and colors since it launched. Despite stalking the website every day and signing up for alerts, I never managed to snag the now TikTok-viral dress in my size. (I mean, good for Kim.)
5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet
The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
Amina Muaddi Goes Bold in String-Wrapped Cutout Dress and Invisible Heels at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Wedding
Amina Muaddi defied dress code expectations at fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding this weekend in the south of France Arriving to the intimate occasion in Charleval with boyfriend Fary Lopes, the footwear designer wore a white Jacquemus ensemble that included a collared cropped shirt top and matching low-rise skirt. Giving the all-white pieces — traditionally viewed as a non-option for wedding guest attire — a sleek edge were string ties wrapping around the top’s bodice, as well as the low-rise skirt’s attachment to high-waisted sheer lingerie. Completing Muaddi’s ensemble were round sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a miniature beige leather...
Paris Hilton Dances To Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ In Barbiecore Pink Sneakers & Velour Tracksuit
Paris Hilton has ensured that the early 2000’s style trends are back and better than ever. Case in point — her latest look. The multi-hyphenate superstar pulled out an outfit from the early aughts to celebrate the release of Britney Spears and Elton John’s highly anticipated duet track, “Hold Me Closer.” The collaboration combines the chorus of John’s iconic smash hit “Tiny Dancer” and verses of his single “The One.” This is the first song for Spears’ since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021. @parishilton “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further...
Hailey Bieber Shares a Slideshow of Outfits From Abroad That Include Comfy Loafers and Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers
Hailey Bieber share a round-up of outfits from her travels abroad today on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) The first and main image in the slideshow sees Bieber clad in a little black dress fitted with thin straps with little black flowers embellishing the neckline. The mini dress was paired with a shiny black shoulder bag which Bieber held in her hand and small gold hoops and a watch that had the model shining all night long. Bieber slipped into comfy loafers for the going-out ensemble. The second and third outfits feature...
J Lo's Extreme Flared Jeans Are a Bold Take on '70s Style
A style chameleon like no other, Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another '70s-inspired look that's going right to the top of our fall-fashion wish list. You might recall that she's been referencing the groovy decade in many of her most recent outfits, including vibrantly patterned flared leggings on her way to the gym and super-chic wide-leg white pants with platform heels when she's on set with husband Ben Affleck.
Heidi Klum Plays With Shades of Pink in Sharp Suit & Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival
Heidi Klum was seen heading to the judges’ table for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday, dressed head to toe in a fabulous baby pink suit. Clearly having a pension for the hue, the model wore the color in a fitted blazer with a tank top tucked neatly into her trousers. The pants were high-waisted with a flared hem that gave her a boost in height. Klum accessorized with an equally pink Hermes Birkin adorned with silver hardware that made the coveted bag shine. The former Victoria’s Secret model popped on shades. The thematic hue carried on down to Klum’s strappy pink...
tatler.com
Princess Grace of Monaco’s granddaughter has designed the ultimate party shirt
16th in line to the ever-chic Monégasque throne, Pauline Ducruet hails gracefully from generations of European elegance. A true sovereign style scion, her mother, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, injected the Eighties with pop princess perfection, while her grandmother, movie-maven-turned-IRL-princess Grace Kelly, singlehandedly concocted the epitome of Hollywood glamour.
Lori Harvey Wears A Hooded Maxi Dress With Strappy Sandal Heels on the Red Carpet For Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Lori Harvey attended the highly anticipated premiere for Netflix’s “Me Time” on Aug. 23, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore a lengthy gown in a neutral shade with hidden heels. The model’s dress was sleeveless and fitted with a hood, which Harvey took down for pictures. Along with the hood, the dress featured crisscrossed drawstrings, the top half of the gown resembling a hoodie, while the bottom half emulated an asymmetrical slip skirt adorned with a strip of rough grey and red fabric. For accessories, Harvey wore statement gold hoops and chunky wrist cuffs. The styling is grungy, pulling...
J Lo Shares 3 Wedding Dresses She Wore At Her Georgia Wedding
Getting married multiple times is all the rage, at least for celebrity couples. Just like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to have multiple lavish weddings to celebrate their love. J Lo just shared the three — yes, three — Ralph Lauren wedding gowns she wore during her second, all-white wedding ceremony in Georgia via her exclusive newsletter On The J Lo.
Elite Daily
Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs Look Was Pure Flower Power
The VMAs are a time for stars to showcase some of their most fun and iconic fashion moments, and some celebs take the opportunity to do something funky (Lady Gaga’s meat dress anyone?) while others go for a stand-out classic look. Based on her 2022 VMAs look, Sabrina Carpenter definitely understood the assignment. The “Because I Liked a Boy” singer came to slay the red carpet in a totally groovy dress that featured some daring cutouts and incredible sequin artistry. The floor-length Moschino gown hit the perfect balance of elegance and playfulness which isn’t surprising since Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is known for just that: high fashion with a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor.
Stüssy and Converse’s New Chuck 70 Hi Collab Drops This Week
Stüssy and Converse have a new sneaker collab coming soon. Much like their recent project, the duo is collaborating on the classic Chuck 70. After delivering their black-based Chuck 70 Hi collab in June, the legendary streetwear brand and the iconic footwear brand have joined forces yet again for a new “Surfman” iteration of the shoe debuting this week. The Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi “Surfman” features a premium hemp canvas upper in pink and is paired with the streetwear brand’s iconic “Surfman” logo stamped on the lateral side of the shoe. Co-branding also appears on the tongue while a white...
