Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash
WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
New details: Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement following crash
DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to a utility pole earlier Tuesday, the area of Route 134 in front of Agway will be restricted to one lane of traffic while the repairs to the pole are being completed. There will be police officers directing traffic in the work area.
Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
BREWSTER – Crews with MassDOT will be in Brewster starting Tuesday, September 6 to paint the bridge that brings Freemans Way over Route 6. Work will be done on weekdays along the Lawrence B. Doyle Bridge between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 26, 2023.
14th annual Mighty Meehan 5K is September 11th
This annual event was created in memory of Turlough (Tur-lock) Eoghain (Owen) Meehan, son of Dennis Fire Capt. Phelim Meehan. At the age of 5-1/2 weeks Turlough was diagnosed with infant ALL – infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Infant ALL is a relatively uncommon type of leukemia that occurs in children less than 12 months of age. After a courageous fight at Children’s Hospital Boston, Turlough passed away on December 18 2007 at six months old.
Eastham Police Sergeant retires after 35 years on the job
EASTHAM – Today was a bittersweet day at the Eastham Police Department. We said goodbye to Sergeant Mark Haley after 35 years of service to the Eastham community and promoted Officer Gregory Plante to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Haley began his career with the Eastham Police Department in September of 1987. During his career he served as a patrol officer, K9 officer, patrol sergeant and lead negotiator for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. As a patrol sergeant, Sgt. Haley was a great leader and mentor to all of the officers at the Eastham Police Department. He demonstrated to all of our officers how to be a proactive but fair police officer and his leadership will be greatly missed. Even before becoming a negotiator for the SWAT team he demonstrated a natural ability to be able to effectively communicate with people in all types of situations. After becoming a SWAT team negotiator he successfully de-escaped numerous stressful and dangerous situations to peaceful outcomes. Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Haley and wishing him a long and healthy retirement.
Cape Cod Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Resumes
BARNSTABLE – Oral rabies vaccine baits will be distributed across Cape Cod once again beginning later in September. Around 80,000 baits will be distributed on the ground and through the air in towns across Southeastern Massachusetts, including Barnstable, Bourne, Falmouth, Plymouth, Sandwich, and Wareham. Ground operations will begin on...
Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at...
Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection
NANTUCKET – Nantucket town officials are doubling down on their choice of Michael Cranson as the next Fire Chief following backlash from some residents, including the families of fire station staff. The town outlined its decision making process in a recently-released statement that follows several public meetings where residents...
Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure
YARMOUTH – Public feedback is being sought on Yarmouth’s wastewater infrastructure plans. Town officials will be outlining progress they’ve made in their planning efforts while also taking questions and comments during a series of public meetings that will run through December. Yarmouth’s plans have been aimed at...
Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds. Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria...
Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought
CHATHAM – Chatham officials are wrestling with how to further reduce water use as the Cape Cod region continues to struggle with drought conditions. Public Works Director Thomas Temple said the recent critical drought declaration by the state urges communities to take up stricter conservation policies, including a potential ban on hand watering.
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent...
Housing Assistance Corporation Holds Info Session for 10 Falmouth Apartments
FALMOUTH – A virtual info session will be hosted by Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC)on 10 income-restricted apartments in Falmouth. HAC will oversee the lottery for the apartments which are targeted towards workforce family housing. Three of the apartments are for households at or below 80 percent of the Area...
Provincetown Holding Public Meeting on Sewer Expansion Plan
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will be holding a public forum on the town’s wastewater expansion project and modernization plan. Town officials believe the proposed work will improve the town’s vacuum sewer system. The project will also make sewer service accessible to all properties within Provincetown. The announcement of...
Falmouth Select Board Says Housing Crisis At Breaking Point
FALMOUTH – Members of the Falmouth Select Board highlighted prioritizing affordable housing at a recent meeting. Board members were asked to bring five strategic priorities to consider as the select board prepares to update the town’s strategic plan that will last through 2027. Vice-Chair Onjalé Scott Price said...
Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open
CHATHAM – Applications for the Monomoy Dollars for Scholars program have opened again. College students residing in Chatham or Harwich, along with recent grads of Monomoy Regional High School, are eligible to apply for scholarships to accredited schools or colleges. Recipients must be entering their second, third, or fourth...
