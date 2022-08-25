Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former 49er Richard Sherman has strong feelings about team's handling of Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
Sherman's never been one to hold back on air.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SFGate
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9
Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 45, 3:22. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Trubisky 38 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-2; N.Harris 11 run; Olszewski 12 run. Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 34, 12:32. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:34. Key Play: Sutton 45 interception return to Detroit 19. Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 0. Pit_FG Ch.Boswell...
Comments / 0