Lexington County, SC

Man in stolen truck leads deputies on two chases in Lexington County, sheriff says

By Noah Feit
The State
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old is in jail after using a stolen truck to lead deputies on two separate chases, including one where he crashed into a patrol vehicle , the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

No bond has been set for Devon Ray Shealy, who is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after he was arrested Wednesday, jail records show.

Shealy was charged with first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four counts of reckless driving and one count of larceny , the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

“Deputies saw Shealy speeding and driving into oncoming lanes Wednesday afternoon, which led to an attempted traffic stop on Goose Platter Road (in Batesburg),” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Shealy was suspected in the theft of the truck he was driving after it was reported stolen out of Lexington County earlier this week.”

The first pursuit started when Shealy failed to pull over, and continued when he crashed into a patrol vehicle, Koon said. Deputies eventually ended the pursuit, according to the release.

“Later during the shift, deputies again saw Shealy driving recklessly and attempted another traffic stop,” Koon said. “Shealy initiated a second pursuit and eventually bailed out of the truck as it was moving and ran away.”

Deputies arrested Shealy after a short chase on foot, Koon said.

Information about where the second chase occurred was not available.

No deputies were injured in either pursuit, according to Koon. No other injuries were reported.

At the time of Wednesday’s chases, Shealy was out on bond. The Lexington resident is facing a pending larceny charge from a July 25 arrest , and he was released on a $2,500 surety bond, Lexington County court records show.

Shealy was also arrested earlier this year. In June, he pleaded guilty to grand larceny and receiving stolen goods charges, according to court records.

In 2020, Shealy pleaded guilty to a petit larceny charge, court records show. Shealy also pleaded guilty to charges of failure to stop for blue lights and use of vehicle without permission following a 2019 arrest, according to court records.

iheart.com

Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating

(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Men Shot in South Augusta Early Sunday Morning

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting at 12:36 a.m. today in the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road. Deputies found two male victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two individuals who were running an illegal drug distribution. On Friday, investigators and the SWAT team of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with a United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Agent executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville.
WARRENVILLE, SC
The State

