ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orjED_0hV6ioui00

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005.

The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.

The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias.

Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

On July 5, 2005, police were looking for Johnson on an alleged probation violation when his 12-year-old brother suffered a seizure at their home. Several officers, including McEntee, responded to the medical emergency. Johnson’s brother later died at a hospital from a heart condition.

When McEntee, a 20-year veteran, returned to the neighborhood later that day to investigate a report about fireworks, Johnson shot him several times in front of witnesses, according to court records.

Then-St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch argued that Johnson believed officers had not done enough to help his brother earlier in the day and shot McEntee, the father of three, in revenge.

Johnson testified at both trials that he was in a trance-like state caused by his brother’s death when he shot McEntee.

Johnson’s attorneys appealed his conviction on several issues, including whether he lacked the deliberation necessary for a first-degree murder conviction.

The U.S. Supreme Court in March declined to hear the case, leading to the setting of the execution date.

Johnson’s attorney, Shawn Nolan, said in a statement that Johnson’s execution was the result of racial bias in McCulloch’s administration. He said Johnson, who is Black, is remorseful and has been a model prisoner who does not deserve the death penalty.

Because the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office agrees that Johnson’s conviction and death sentence should be investigated, “the court should not have scheduled his execution,” Nolan said. “We plan to pursue all available avenues for judicial relief and executive clemency on Kevin’s behalf.”

Johnson’s execution would be the second this year in Missouri. Carman Deck, 56, of the St. Louis area, was put to death in May for the killings of James and Zelma Long in in their home near De Soto in 1996.

___

This story has been corrected to show Johnson’s attorney is male.

Comments / 132

Nicki Collins
3d ago

Why does it take so long to put them to death? its been 14 years ago..I bet that cop would of liked to lived 14 more years or more..he didn't consider this cops life so why should anyone consider his? I pray for the family of both the cop and the murderer.

Reply(15)
33
Space1
3d ago

Not taking anything away from the murder of a LEO, but how come a person can be convicted of murdering, say, a half dozen regular people & get life (maybe even paroled after 30-40 years), but murder one cop and get executed? No fair justice there. The lady holding the scales is supposedly blind, but not so, I'm thinking. imo, murder is murder, & sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

Reply(2)
20
Infidel-Instructor
3d ago

So, the St. Louis Prosecutor......the one who prosecuted the case.......showed opposition and wanted a "special prosecutor" to see if there was any bias during the prosecution of the suspect???? Sounds as though the St. Louis Prosecutor is inept at doing her OWN job, if even SHE feels she may have been biased in prosecuting him. Therefore, it's time to vote OUT the DEMOCRATIC prosecutor for her inability, and elect someone more suitable to perform the duties of their elected office.

Reply(8)
8
Related
advantagenews.com

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
St. Louis American

Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, MO
Kirkwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
edglentoday.com

Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for carjacking

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a Missouri man who carjacked a woman and stole her phone in 2020 to 11 years and two months in prison. Mautaveus Ayers, 27, of St. Louis, stole a Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint on Jan. 16, 2020, from a woman who had just parked at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Olive Street in St. Louis. Ayers also stole the driver’s cell phone.
5 On Your Side

Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Murder#Violent Crime#Kirkwood Police Sgt
5 On Your Side

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metro Police is investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after a man was shot in the head. According to St. Louis police, officers were driving on Cass Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. when they saw a group of people standing in the street and heard gunshots. The officers saw a man collapse on the street and found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man charged with shooting woman during attempted carjacking

A Missouri man was indicted Wednesday on charges accusing him of shooting a woman while attempting to take her car outside of a north St. Louis Walgreens earlier this month. The indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, from St. Louis, attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force and violence on August 1, and fired a gun in furtherance of that crime. Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10, the indictment says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTTS

Missouri Toddler Dies in House Fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 2-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His...
FLORISSANT, MO
insideedition.com

Police Seek Man Who Shot at Possible Car Thief in Missouri: Report

Reports say when a man saw someone trying to steal his car, he tried to scare off the thief by shooting at him. It happened in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops released this surveillance video of the incident from inside a Five Below store. It shows a black van pull up next to a Volkswagen parked in front. Someone gets out of the van and walks over to the car and opens the driver’s side door. A man suddenly comes running out of the store with a gun. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
FERGUSON, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
509K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy