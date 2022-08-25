ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Eminem and Snoop Dogg will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpg3W_0hV6in1z00
Eminem will perform with Snoop Dogg at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

MTV said Thursday that Eminem, 49, and Snoop Dogg, 50, will perform at the awards show Sunday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their new song "From the D 2 the LBC." The pair released a single and music video for the song in June.

"From the D 2 the LBC" appears on Eminem's greatest hits album Curtain Call 2 , released Aug. 5. The album also features the new single "The King and I."

Get ready for take off... @eminem and @snoopdogg are hitting the #VMA stage with an EPIC performance! Don't miss it - Sunday at 8p on @MTV !!! pic.twitter.com/EGm1kRorbZ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 25, 2022

MTV announced Wednesday that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will perform from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., during the MTV VMAs ceremony.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown will also perform .

LL Cool J , Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW. Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

