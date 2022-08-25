ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top health official said Thursday she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing cold-like symptoms while isolating and working from home.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who’s led the city’s response to the pandemic, said on Twitter that she tested positive Wednesday night for COVID-19 for the first time.

“I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” she wrote, adding that she will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolating.

Arwady urged city residents to make sure they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, saying that the vaccines “continue to offer excellent protection from severe outcomes related to COVID-19.”

She said residents who need help finding a COVID-19 vaccine should visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax or stop by one of the city health department’s clinics this weekend at Daley and Wright Colleges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
