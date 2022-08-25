ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Celebrates Turning 30 With Star-Studded Birthday Party

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato turned 30 on August 20 but she has kept the celebrations going, most recently with a star-studded birthday party filled with her A-lister friends.

The "29" singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (August 24) to share some looks into the part, which was filled with laughter, a lot of dancing, and a four-tier birthday cake. According to E! News , the custom cake was designed by SusieCakes and featured black, red, and silver swirls inspired by Lovato's recently-released album HOLY FVCK . A message reading "Happy Dirty 30 Demi" marked the start of a brand new decade for the singer.

Helping celebrate Lovato's birthday were friends like Paris Hilton , Kristin Stewart , Paris Jackson and Ashley Benson , among others, who posed for fun pictures in a photo booth and danced the night away. The "Confident" singer also got some birthday love from Love Simon actress Alexandra Shipp , photographer Angelo Kritikos and hairstylist CJ Romero .

Hilton also sent birthday wishes to her "incredibly strong and resilient" friend on Instagram, sharing photos of the pair over the years and writing, "You are real, you are kind, genuine, strong, and beautiful inside and out." Lovato's new boyfriend, musician Jutes , also gave a sweet shoutout to her on Instagram in honor of her 30th birthday, saying he's "the luckiest schmuck in the world ."

