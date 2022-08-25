ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pantera Celebration Begins In December, Band Announces First Three Shows

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNBEW_0hV6icK000
Photo: Getty Images North America

Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will kick off their Pantera celebration later this year with a trio of shows in South America in December.

Together with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante , Anselmo and Brown are resurrecting the music of their iconic American heavy metal band for three installments of Knotfest, in Colombia on December 9; in Chile on Dec. 11; and in Brazil on Dec. 18.

Judas Priest will also perform at all three dates; Slipknot is booked for both Chile and Brazil.

In mid-July, a Billboard report revealed that Anselmo and Brown had signed up with Artist Group International to book live dates for a Pantera-related show.

Pantera last performed in Japan in 2001 and officially broke up in 2003 with Anselmo, Brown and the Abbott brothers, 'Dimebag' Darrell and Vinnie Paul , going their separate ways.

Anselmo and Brown later reunited in Down , but the forthcoming tour will be the first time the pair have dedicated an entire live show to their former band.

The frontman and bassist are moving forward with the tour featuring longtime Pantera confidants Wylde and Benante with the support of the respective estates of the late-Abbott brothers.

The bulk of the Pantera tribute shows is expected to come in 2023.

Speaking about his inclusion in the festivities, Wylde said it was an "honor" to take part . He described the plan as a rare opportunity to celebrate "Vinnie and Dime's greatness and ... all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed."

Benante has said that the band would likely be playing one-off concerts and festivals throughout 2023, but not doing quite a full-scale tour . He added that his goal for the shows will be to "sound exactly" like Vinnie Paul.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Brown
Person
Dimebag
Person
Phil Anselmo
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Vinnie Paul
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Band#American#Knotfest#Dime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy