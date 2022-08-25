Pantera Celebration Begins In December, Band Announces First Three Shows

Photo: Getty Images North America

Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will kick off their Pantera celebration later this year with a trio of shows in South America in December.

Together with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante , Anselmo and Brown are resurrecting the music of their iconic American heavy metal band for three installments of Knotfest, in Colombia on December 9; in Chile on Dec. 11; and in Brazil on Dec. 18.

Judas Priest will also perform at all three dates; Slipknot is booked for both Chile and Brazil.

In mid-July, a Billboard report revealed that Anselmo and Brown had signed up with Artist Group International to book live dates for a Pantera-related show.

Pantera last performed in Japan in 2001 and officially broke up in 2003 with Anselmo, Brown and the Abbott brothers, 'Dimebag' Darrell and Vinnie Paul , going their separate ways.

Anselmo and Brown later reunited in Down , but the forthcoming tour will be the first time the pair have dedicated an entire live show to their former band.

The frontman and bassist are moving forward with the tour featuring longtime Pantera confidants Wylde and Benante with the support of the respective estates of the late-Abbott brothers.

The bulk of the Pantera tribute shows is expected to come in 2023.

Speaking about his inclusion in the festivities, Wylde said it was an "honor" to take part . He described the plan as a rare opportunity to celebrate "Vinnie and Dime's greatness and ... all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed."

Benante has said that the band would likely be playing one-off concerts and festivals throughout 2023, but not doing quite a full-scale tour . He added that his goal for the shows will be to "sound exactly" like Vinnie Paul.