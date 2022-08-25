Avril Lavigne Channeled 'My Inner Shania Twain' With This Look

Photo: Getty Images

When Avril Lavigne arrived in Music City to present country music queen Shania Twain with an award, she wore the perfect outfit to blend her signature pop-punk style with Twain’s iconic ‘90s looks.

“I’m channeling my inner Shania Twain right now,’ Lavigne said on her Instagram story as she debuted her wardrobe pieces for the 15th Annual ACM Honors, hosted at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lavigne wore leopard-print, nodding to Twain’s ‘90s style, including in her iconic 1997 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Lavigne posted clip on TikTok ahead of the ACM Honors, strutting down the street to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” adding the perfect caption: “Let’s Go Girls.”

Photo: Getty Images

Lavigne presented Twain with the ACM Poet’s Award , which recognized “an international superstar and one of Country Music's most versatile and invigorating songwriters, with instantly-recognizable hits and the title of top-selling female Country Pop artist of all time.” Other honorees of the evening included Chris Stapleton , Morgan Wallen , HARDY , Miranda Lambert and more. As a tribute to Twain, Lavigne also performed the country hitmaker’s 1990s song, “No One Needs To Know,” (a performance so good that Twain herself suggested the pop-punk princess “should’ve gone into country, honestly”). It was one of several tributes to Twain during the event on Wednesday evening (August 24), including performances by Tiera Kennedy and Kelsea Ballerini .

Photo: Getty Images

Twain and Lavigne met years ago, when Lavigne was just a teenager. She as 14 years old when she won a contest through her local radio station, allowing her the opportunity to get up on stage with Twain and sing in front of a crowd of 20,000 people . The pair recently reunited at the the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada , where Twain headlined and Lavigne danced backstage.

The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with its debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to the Academy of Country Music.