Bitcoin Breaks Below $20,000 Amid Market Selloff

Ethereum also dipped below $1,500 Saturday. The crypto market’s selloff hasn’t let up. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $20,000 Saturday, extending its weeks-long losing streak. According to CoinGecko data, it’s down about 3.9% today and 18% over the past 14 days. Bitcoin last dropped below the crucial $20,000 level in mid-July but has been hit by volatility in August. It’s currently trading at $19,996.
10% of Ethereum Nodes Use a Web Hosting Service They're Banned From

Hetzner, a web hosting service that hosts roughly 10% of Ethereum nodes, has warned crypto users against its services. A representative from the company told Crypto Briefing that it has an anti-crypto stance because some cryptocurrencies cause problems. The warning from Hetzner has prompted a backlash within the Ethereum community.
