Bitcoin Breaks Below $20,000 Amid Market Selloff
Ethereum also dipped below $1,500 Saturday. The crypto market’s selloff hasn’t let up. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $20,000 Saturday, extending its weeks-long losing streak. According to CoinGecko data, it’s down about 3.9% today and 18% over the past 14 days. Bitcoin last dropped below the crucial $20,000 level in mid-July but has been hit by volatility in August. It’s currently trading at $19,996.
10% of Ethereum Nodes Use a Web Hosting Service They're Banned From
Hetzner, a web hosting service that hosts roughly 10% of Ethereum nodes, has warned crypto users against its services. A representative from the company told Crypto Briefing that it has an anti-crypto stance because some cryptocurrencies cause problems. The warning from Hetzner has prompted a backlash within the Ethereum community.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobMore: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach...
Why Hill International Is Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 30 Stocks Moving Premarket
NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares rose 19.7% to $0.2432 in pre-market trading. NewAge recently received Nasdaq notice on late filing of its form 10-Q. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares rose 18.1% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 16.2%...
Why Dividend Stocks Could Soon Be More Attractive -- Thanks to Joe Biden
A new tax could steer big companies toward paying higher dividends.
Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows
The past looks encouraging for the future.
