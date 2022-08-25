Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
BBC
Kherson: 'Heavy fighting' as Ukraine seeks to retake Russian-held region
Fierce battles have been reported as Ukraine tries to retake the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region - but military experts have told the BBC it "won't happen quickly". "Heavy fighting is continuing, our soldiers are working around the clock," said Vitaliy Kim, who heads the neighbouring Mykolaiv region. Ukraine earlier said...
Russia-Ukraine war: UN team manipulated and given false information at nuclear plant, says Ukraine – live
Kyiv accuses Russian officials of misleading UN inspectors and preventing them fro knowing ‘the real state of affairs’
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Ukraine news - live: Russian forces ‘suffer significant losses in Kherson’
Ukraine’s military said that Russian forces have suffered “significant losses” in the southern region of Kherson during the ongoing counteroffensive launched by Kyiv earlier this week.Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said: “We continue to destroy the enemy in terms of its logistics, capabilities, capacities. Ammunition warehouses explode, pontoon crossings explode.“It means that the enemy’s logistics and transport connections are undermined to such an extent that they cannot raise reserves.”It comes as the physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency...
BBC
Saudi Arabia seizes record 46 million amphetamine pills hidden in flour
Authorities in Saudi Arabia say they have seized 46 million amphetamine pills that were smuggled in a shipment of flour - a record for the kingdom. Security forces tracked the shipment as it arrived at the Riyadh Dry Port and was taken to a warehouse, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said.
BBC
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: Gun jams during bid to kill Argentina vice-president
Argentina's vice-president has narrowly avoided assassination after a gunman's weapon jammed as he aimed at her. Footage shows the moment Cristina Fernández de Kirchner - surrounded by a mob of supporters - found herself face-to-face with the loaded weapon. The former president was returning home from court, where she...
BBC
US Open: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk said shaking hands with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after their US Open...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
BBC
In the east, Ukraine braces to launch counter-attack
Government forces in Ukraine are trying to seize the initiative from Russian troops before the arrival of winter. A counter-offensive is already under way in the south and the Ukrainians are now preparing to expand that in the east to take back land lost in Donbas and around Kharkiv in the north. Quentin Sommerville and camera-journalist Darren Conway have been given exclusive access to a unit of Ukrainian troops.
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria
Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
The Times podcast: An unprecedented use of Mexico's military
Mexico's president promised to reduce the country's reliance on the military to fight its drug wars. He's done the opposite.
Chinese company profits are collapsing like its 2020 again
China is suffering one of its worst earnings recessions on record as Beijing's zero-Covid policy and a real estate crisis take their toll on the country's listed companies.
BBC
My ‘Parasite’-style apartment was like a five-star hotel
Hundreds of thousands of people in South Korea live in tiny underground apartments, made famous by the Oscar-winning film Parasite. They are a symbol of the country’s growing inequality and housing crisis. Seoul is now promising to get rid of the flats known as banjiha, after four people drowned...
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
