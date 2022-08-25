Read full article on original website
Related
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots for hiking in Orlando and Central Florida. These are great ideas for your next picnic or just a walk together to nourish your relationship.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
UCF Knights Football Season Secures Strong Schedule
UCF football season has arrived! Fans get excited for the game and everything that goes along with it: the food, the rivalries, the tailgating, and the weekends spent cheering in front of flat screens. With COVID-19 restrictions officially in the rearview mirror, UCF and Florida team fans look to enjoy the best time of the year in its full glory. What are we most excited about? Let us count the ways.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
attractionsmagazine.com
Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex
Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been kept undisclosed.
villages-news.com
Another insurance company bails out of troubled Florida market
United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. is the latest insurer to bail out of Florida’s troubled market. The company announced this past week that it will be exiting the homeowner’s insurance market here in the Sunshine State. The company has been providing insurance here since 1999. Policyholders will be forced to find new coverage when their policies come up for renewal. The St. Petersburg-based company is also withdrawing from Texas and Louisiana, which like Florida, are vulnerable to hurricanes. The company indicated it also will pursue a plan to stop offering coverage in New York. The company is said to have about 185,000 customers in Florida.
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
yourcommunitypaper.com
CP Interview: Jason and Sue Chin bring diverse dining options to Orlando
Jason and Sue Chin met at Seito Sushi when Jason was a dishwasher and Sue was a server. Now, the two are 15-years married and jointly own Good Salt Restaurant Group, which consists of four restaurants of varying cuisines — Seito Sushi and The Osprey in Baldwin Park, Reyes Mezcaleria in the North Quarter and The Monroe in Creative Village. The duo was recently recognized for their contributions to the Orlando food scene when they were nominated as semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. We spoke in the dining room of their newest restaurant, The Monroe, which opened in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripsToDiscover website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Florida and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tracking the tropics: 4 disturbances that could form
ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re tracking four disturbances in the Atlantic. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said activity is picking up, but that is to be expected as September approaches. The one disturbance that Severe Weather Center 9 is watching closely is in the Central Atlantic. Right now, Waldenberger said there...
click orlando
Social media post prompts Bishop Moore, Edgewater high school football games to be canceled
ORLANDO, Fla. – A social media post Thursday afternoon prompted the cancellation of two high school football games between Bishop Moore Catholic High School and Edgewater High School. According to Bishop Moore, the freshman and junior varsity games scheduled for Thursday were canceled “due to the inappropriate nature” of...
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
click orlando
Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
click orlando
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
WINKNEWS.com
How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida
You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
msn.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants
HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
Comments / 0