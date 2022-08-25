ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End Summer With The Wally Lake Fest

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

Photo by Mike Lynn

By Mike Lynn

As summer comes to a close this weekend, take part in Lake Wallenpaupack's summer send-off celebration, the Wally Lake Fest.

The Wally Lake Fest is the annual end-of-summer festival allowing attendees to celebrate all things Lake Wallenpaupack. The festival kicks off Friday, August 26, with events taking place in the water and on land through the borough of Hawley. During the three-day event, guests can enjoy the 52-mile shoreline by taking part in lake rides, an open market fair, a boat show & outdoor expo, free kayak & stand-up paddle board demos, public Beach, sailboat rides at lighthouse harbor marina, Wallenpaupack scenic boat tours, boat rentals, axe throwing, live music, and more. Coinciding with the lake fest is the 10th-anniversary ride for the lake event, in which participants are invited to bring their motorcycles on a 41-mile ride around Lake Wallenpaupack to raise money for the lake. Registration for the ride the lake event is Saturday at 10 am.

Free parking for the event can be found at Wallenpaupack Middle School. Shuttle busses will be provided Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 6 pm and from 11 am until 5 pm, respectively. The red shuttle bus will make stops at middle school, high school, visitor center, and Gresham's landing. The blue shuttle bus will stop at the high school, Hawley silk mill, downtown Hawley, and the Wallenpaupack brewing company.

Lake Wallenpaupack is the second-largest lake contained entirely in Pennsylvania. It comprises 52 miles of shoreline, with a length of 13 miles and a maximum depth of 60 feet, and has a surface of over 5,700 acres.

For More Information:

Website: https://northernpoconoschamber.com/wally-lake-fest/

Address: 2512 US-6, Hawley, PA 18428

Phone Number: (570) 226-2141

Ride the Lake info: https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.148.239/qxf.0b7.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Map-and-Registration-Ride-for-the-Lake-2021.pdf

