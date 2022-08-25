Read full article on original website
3 injured, including off-duty cop, when driver crashes into group of people helping another crash in NJ
A 29-year-old woman crashed into a group of good Samaritans assisting two other drivers who collided on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on Thursday, injuring three people including an off-duty police officer.
Officer injured when alleged drunk driver hits patrol car in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Jefferson Township police officer was injured after his vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver early Sunday morning, according to Jefferson Township Police Captain Robert Bush. On August 28, at 03:06 a.m., Jefferson Township Police Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting in...
Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash
One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train, official says
A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday morning by an NJ Transit train in Union County, according to the transit agency. The Raritan Valley Line train struck the person near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said. There were no reported injuries to the 20 customers or crew members on the train.
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
Morris County Officer Struck By Drunk Driver: Police
A Morris County police officer was struck by a drunken driver while assisting at the scene of a crash overnight, his department said. Jefferson Township Police Officer Tyler LaMantia was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle on Route 15 near Berkshire Valley Road when he was struck from behind by David Prontnicki, 45, of Budd Lake, around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Jefferson police Capt. Robert Bush said.
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
UPDATE: Man, 66, Struck, Killed By Train In Hackensack
A man was struck and killed by a commuter train Wednesday morning in Hackensack. The Pascack Valley Line train struck the 66-year-old pedestrian at Essex Street and East Railroad Avenue near the Essex Street train station at 9:55 a.m., city Detective Capt. Michael Antista said. Under what circumstances wasn't immediately...
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m.
Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark
Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
