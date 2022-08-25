ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Report gives more warnings about Illinois’ unemployment trust fund debt

The University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs has released a report examining the debt in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. It highlighted a number of concerning problems in the way the state managed the fund both before and after the pandemic hit. Illinois’ unemployment insurance trust fund ran up a deficit of more than $4 billion, and did not pay it back before the deadline to avoid accumulating interest. Paying back the debt could now require either higher taxes on employer paychecks, lower benefits to unemployed workers, or both.
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’

Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Illinois?

When I was a kid, I remember asking my dad what would happen when we got the bill from the restaurant we were eating in, and we didn't have any money to pay. He said that the law in Illinois clearly stated that he and my mom would have to leave me there at the restaurant to "work off the debt," and that I would most likely be allowed to leave in "a few months, if you're lucky."
New Illinois law will eliminate cash bail starting Jan. 1

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. - The Grundy County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney gave the public a heads-up about a law change come Jan. 1. The law will eliminate cash bail, which will make it more difficult for prosecutors to hold defendants in jail before trial. "If I commit my tenth...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears

(NBC CHICAGO)- Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the...
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
Illinois Pork Producers offering CDL scholarships

Trucking shortages are at an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030, according to the American trucking Association. Illinois Pork Producers has announced their part of the solution — a scholarship program for applicants who are looking to obtain or renew their Commercial Driver’s License in Illinois.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Illinois health officials report counties' COVID-19 transmission levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up

There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
