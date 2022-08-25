Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.

Officers said Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, died at the scene of the shooting that took place on O Street NW around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Medics took the other three men who were hit by gunfire to the hospital. Police expected them to survive.

Investigators said Thursday afternoon that they still were looking for a black SUV that was involved in the shooting. It was a black, 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe with a possible Virginia temporary tag of 956515X.

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who are responsible for a murder in the District. In this case, because two people died, up to $50,000 is available. Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. Information also can be submitted anonymously to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.

