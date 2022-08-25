ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GOi2_0hV6eJAp00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.

Officers said Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, died at the scene of the shooting that took place on O Street NW around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Medics took the other three men who were hit by gunfire to the hospital. Police expected them to survive.

Two dead after 5 people shot in Northwest DC

Investigators said Thursday afternoon that they still were looking for a black SUV that was involved in the shooting. It was a black, 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe with a possible Virginia temporary tag of 956515X.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1rGH_0hV6eJAp00

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who are responsible for a murder in the District. In this case, because two people died, up to $50,000 is available. Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. Information also can be submitted anonymously to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

