eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck woman charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing truck
CHUBBUCK — A woman has been charged with a felony after police say she stole a truck belonging to a man paying her to clean his trailer. Jessica Sky Repass, 45, faces a charge of grand theft, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man gets rider after pleading guilty to grand theft
POCATELLO — A man who was originally charged with multiple felonies for using his boss’ business credit card has been sent on a rider. Lance Turnbull, 39, was sentenced to the rider by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. He was also given an underlying prison sentence of five to nine years that he could serve if he fails to complete the rider program.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills
IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
eastidahonews.com
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more
IDAHO FALLS – A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony attempted strangulation, felony first-degree stalking,...
Fiery roll over crash kills 25-year-old man on I-15 early Saturday
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight
IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
eastidahonews.com
Northbound I-15 reopens in Pocatello after man is killed in fiery crash
POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder, rolled on the interstate into the median and caught on fire.
Post Register
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after giving birth to baby allegedly addicted to opiates
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby suffering from what hospital records called “significant withdrawal symptoms” has been charged with a felony. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, faces a charge of injury to a child, according to court records. Pocatello police were informed by a...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
eastidahonews.com
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot Police Department hosting free car seat check event on Sept. 3
BLACKFOOT — An event that’s geared for your child’s safety and could save their life is coming up next Saturday. The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a Car Seat Inspection event on Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot on 157 North Broadway. The event will provide proper car seat installation information and education.
eastidahonews.com
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School
IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
kslnewsradio.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released
The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire
FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
