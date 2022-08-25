ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, providing false information

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old Dubois man was charged after he allegedly resisted arrest and provided false information to an officer. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was originally charged with a felony for bribery of municipal or county officers and two misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing arrest and providing false information about his identity to officers.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello man gets rider after pleading guilty to grand theft

POCATELLO — A man who was originally charged with multiple felonies for using his boss’ business credit card has been sent on a rider. Lance Turnbull, 39, was sentenced to the rider by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. He was also given an underlying prison sentence of five to nine years that he could serve if he fails to complete the rider program.
POCATELLO, ID
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Man pleads not guilty to stalking, strangulation and more

IDAHO FALLS – A Shelley man has pleaded not guilty to all charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home who had a protection order against him, strangling her and threatening to shoot her. Michael John Eatinger, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony attempted strangulation, felony first-degree stalking,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Northbound I-15 reopens in Pocatello after man is killed in fiery crash

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder, rolled on the interstate into the median and caught on fire.
POCATELLO, ID
Aaron Thompson
Idaho Falls responds to use of force lawsuit

Attorneys representing the Idaho Falls Police Department have filed a response to a lawsuit alleging an officer caused serious injuries to a man through an inappropriate use of force. The response denies the accusations made by plaintiff Tony Irvine and his attorney that on July 14, 2020, Idaho Falls police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire. The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was...
POCATELLO, ID
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Blackfoot Police Department hosting free car seat check event on Sept. 3

BLACKFOOT — An event that’s geared for your child’s safety and could save their life is coming up next Saturday. The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a Car Seat Inspection event on Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot on 157 North Broadway. The event will provide proper car seat installation information and education.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Lockout over following possible threat at Emerson High School

IDAHO FALLS — A lockout at Emerson Alternative High School in Idaho Falls has ended following a possible threat Friday afternoon. Idaho Falls Police were called to the school at 335 5th Street around 12:30 p.m. due to concerns of a potential safety issue. “Students shared concerns about a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.
Name of man killed in crash near American Falls released

The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified. Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said. The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend." ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Firefighters save multiple homes from Fort Hall wildfire

FORT HALL — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from a wildfire that ignited on the Fort Hall Reservation late Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and scorched about 64 acres of farmland in the area of Ferry Butte Road and Highway 91 despite the fact rain was falling at the time, authorities said. Strong winds pushed the fire toward multiple nearby homes but firefighters...
FORT HALL, ID
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

