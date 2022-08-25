CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO