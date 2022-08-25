Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man
Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
wgel.com
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
capitolwolf.com
Taylorville man arrested for assault of minor
Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13. Taylorville PD says a warrant for Jesse Lacy of Taylorville was requested on Thursday with a bond amount of $250,000. According to our news partners at WAND-TV Lacy was arrested and...
muddyrivernews.com
Two facing drug charges after arrest takes place at Pleasant Hill gas station
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement learned of suspicious activity at a Pike County gas station. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to a report at the Shell Jiffi Stop in Pleasant Hill.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
wdbr.com
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
WAND TV
Four individuals charged with criminal offenses in relation to a fatal shooting from 2014
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses, for their connection to a fatal shooting from 2014. According to police, on December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for contempt of court. Dustin posted $700 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 19 year old Kajha M. Williams of Tulsa, OK for aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery. Kajha was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Coroner identifies shooting victim
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman receives one-year prison term on drug charge
A 24-year-old Centralia woman was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Zoie Bryant of Terry Street admitted to possession of fentanyl in an incident in April of this year. As part of the plea,...
Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck
A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
