Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
explorebigsky.com
Third Annual Fairy Village to open at Glen Lake Rotary Park
BOZEMAN — The fairies are returning to Bozeman for the 3rd annual fairy village and will be visible to human eyes at Glen Lake Rotary Park August 29 – September 18. Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a free, self-guided outdoor art installation offered by Random Acts of Silliness in partnership with the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department & Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and with support from the Bozeman Health Foundation. The Fairy Village is comprised of tiny, magical fairy homes and businesses all built from natural materials by local Montana artists.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
explorebigsky.com
Business in Big Sky sees ‘correction’ after pandemic rush
BIG SKY – Early this summer, extreme flooding gushed through southwest Montana, tearing through communities in a short-term event with lasting repercussions. While perhaps an emblem of all sorts, Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky CEO Brad Niva suggests this historic occurrence might be the perfect metaphor for business in Big Sky.
NBCMontana
Montana Pitmaster Classic kicks off in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's state barbecue championship, the annual Montana Pitmaster Classic, is underway in Bozeman this Friday and Saturday. Contestants are battling it out in several grilling categories including chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket. The highest scorer in all categories will earn the title of state champion,...
The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!
Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
Fire in Belgrade neighborhood destroys one home
Flames soared as fire departments from across Gallatin County worked to contain a windswept fire in Belgrade Saturday afternoon.
montanarightnow.com
ATV rider taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment after crashing on Lionhead Trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - An ATV rider was injured after missing the trail and crashing near Junction 8 on the Lionhead Trail. West Yellowstone PD dispatch received the call at 7:37 pm Friday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) say the rider was bleeding from a lacerated rag and a...
montanarightnow.com
Polson plunders Butte Central 49-14 at unique location
BUTTE, Mont. -- For the first time in 49 years, the Butte Central Maroons played a game at Naranche Stadium. However, the party was spoiled by the Polson Pirates, who scored seven touchdowns behind the arm of senior QB Jarrett Wilson, en route to a 49-14 road victory.
406mtsports.com
'Bigger than money': Montana State QB Tommy Mellott helps promote new 988 crisis line through NIL deal
BOZEMAN — When Luc Swensson heard the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was changing to a concise 988, he knew he wanted to help spread the word. For one, transitioning from the 1-800 number to simply 988 helps with ease of use. He’d also seen the stigmatization of mental health in recent years and the toll pandemic-induced isolation had taken on him and other kids.
Bozeman Karen Very Concerned with Overexcited “Halloween People”
Gallatin County beware: Turns out Karen doesn't appreciate your devil worshiping Halloween decorations. Lord help you if you do one of those "Satan shows" with lights and music. She's already throwing a fit about it online. I know a bunch of those adult, Halloween-loving cuckoo birds who start planning their...
Char-Koosta News
Television show casting Indigenous talent
PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
UPDATE - Body found at River Rock Pond in Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office was informed that a 47-year-old male had reportedly gone missing yesterday and was last seen near the River Rock area.
Crews respond to large structure fire in Belgrade
Multiple fire departments and agencies are responding to a structure fire in Belgrade on Saturday afternoon.
explorebigsky.com
Body of missing 47-year-old man found in Belgrade pond
BELGRADE – The body of a 47-year-old man who was reported missing yesterday morning was discovered in River Rock Pond in Belgrade. The man was reported missing in the River Rock area at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office surveyed the area with a drone in search of the man and located his dead body near the pond’s shoreline at 3:40 p.m.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responds to incident near Twin Bridges
A crew from Malmstrom Air Force Base was called into action Wednesday after a report of unexploded ordnance was made near Twin Bridges.
