ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Tindal named ECU assistant women’s golf coach

By Grady Dillon, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2if0Ht_0hV6dJ8c00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jodee Tindal has been named an assistant women’s golf coach at East Carolina according to an announcement by head coach CC Buford on Thursday.

Tindal arrives at ECU after finishing up her collegiate playing career at the College of Charleston. As a four-year letterman and team captain for the Cougars, Tindal contributed to eight team wins, including the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Championship, and competed in back-to-back NCAA Regionals in 2021 and 2022. She is a three-time CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week, was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team in 2019 and holds the third-lowest 54-hole score in school history when she carded a final score of 7-under 206 at the Elon Invitational in 2019.

“I have known Jodee for a long time and believe that she has a bright future in college golf,” Buford said. “She understands the commitment it takes to win at the highest level, and I am confident she will be a valuable addition to our staff as a teacher and mentor to our girls.”

Tindal ranks in the all-time top five in CofC history in multiple categories including third in career scoring average (74.38), third lowest season scoring average (72.38), second lowest 54-hole total (206), third in career par or better rounds (34), and fourth in career birdies (271). She is also a two-time individual medalist, finishing first at the 2019 Elon Invitational and tying for first in the 2018 Boston College Invitational.

Prior to playing at CofC, Tindal competed at Mercer where she finished with a scoring average of 77.21 in seven tournaments played as a freshman. Her best finish was a tie for 13th at the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship. Tindal came out of high school as the No. 3 junior girl in the state of South Carolina and was a three-time all-state golfer.

“Outside of golf, her enthusiasm and work ethic stuck out to me as components that will allow her to learn quickly and make an immediate impact at ECU,” Buford added. “I know she will quickly adopt the mindset of the ECU Pirates and help take our program to the next level.”

The Rock Hill, S.C. native earned her degree in sociology from College of Charleston in the spring of 2022. As an individual golfer, she is a seven-time Carolina Golf Association Champion, which ranks seventh most all time in the Carolinas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

East Carolina takes care of Norfolk State in three

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the chance to end its opening weekend of the season on a high note, East Carolina took care of business by sweeping Norfolk State (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) Saturday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Freshman sensation Angeles Alderete earned Pirate Invitational All-Tournament Team honors for her efforts over the three […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates rout Monarchs, 3-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team wrapped up a stretch of four consecutive games against 2021 NCAA Tournament team with a 3-0 rout of the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday at Johnson Stadium. Abby Sowa, Isabella Gutiérrez and Sydney Schnell scored the goals for the Pirates and Maeve English earned her eighth career […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU volleyball team earns split in first day of invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina began its 2022 season Friday with a 3-1 victory over Furman and a three-set loss at the hands of Towson inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on day one of the Pirate Invitational. ECU faces off with Norfolk State Saturday at 4 p.m. to close tournament play. The Spartans fell […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Businesses excited about ECU students returning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With students from East Carolina University back for the fall semester, many businesses around Greenville are seeing more people in their restaurants and shops. If you’ve been around Greenville, you’ve probably noticed more students out and about. That’s especially true on a Friday night and the weekend. Uptown Greenville businesses say […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

Former ECU star joining LIV Golf tour

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Add Harold Varner III to the list of PGA Tour players jumping ship for the LIV Golf tour. Varner, who was a star at East Carolina University, reportedly joined the tour along with British Open champion Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale, according to SI.com. The […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Episode 43: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parker Byrd undergoes successful 16th surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd underwent a successful 16th surgery Friday, as doctors continued to clean and close wounds on what is left of his right knee. “Surgery #16 went well,” Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, said in a Facebook update Friday. “A small amount of closures to the stump and both wound vac changes. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#The College Of Charleston#Ncaa Regionals#Cofc
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Pollocksville business celebrates anniversary, finalist for Chick-fil-A grant

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday in Pollocksville, The Filling Station celebrated five years of serving the community. Throughout the afternoon, they recognized volunteers who have helped them over the years and highlighted their teaching kitchen, which is almost complete, along with a new forklift to help make food distributions easier. “Well, it feels like just […]
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police Department get kids ready for school, one haircut at a time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department on Saturday helped host the sixth annual Back-to-School Free Haircut and Backpack Giveaway event. It is part of the GPD’s Cops and Barbers program, designed to build relationships between the police and the community. Hundreds of kids received haircuts between the six locations hosting the Cops and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Trucking company to bring more jobs to Greene County

A trucking operation is expected to bring over 100 new jobs to the Greene County job market. Trucking company to bring more jobs to Greene County. Restaurant holds fundraiser for Greenville organizations. Greenville Police Department get kids ready for school, …. Back-to-school event held in Farmville. Candlelight vigil honors fallen...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy