4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS.

Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early due to area flooding.

Students were beginning to be dismissed at 11 a.m. CT. “If kids are car riders, please get them. Buses will transport regular bus riders,” said the release.

Areas all around the Gulf Coast are experiencing heavy flash flooding in roadways due to the continued onset of heavy rain in the last week . Part of coastal Mobile and coastal Baldwin counties have two flash flood warnings in affect until 2:30 p.m.. A flash flood warning was issued for Washington County until 1:30 p.m..

Several roads in the Foley area including the Foley Middle School parking lot have experienced extreme flooding. Unofficial estimates show the middle school experienced roughly five inches of rain in the last 12 hours .

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.