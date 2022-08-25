ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5EfD_0hV6d7d900

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS.

Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early due to area flooding.

Students were beginning to be dismissed at 11 a.m. CT. “If kids are car riders, please get them. Buses will transport regular bus riders,” said the release.

Areas all around the Gulf Coast are experiencing heavy flash flooding in roadways due to the continued onset of heavy rain in the last week . Part of coastal Mobile and coastal Baldwin counties have two flash flood warnings in affect until 2:30 p.m.. A flash flood warning was issued for Washington County until 1:30 p.m..

Several roads in the Foley area including the Foley Middle School parking lot have experienced extreme flooding. Unofficial estimates show the middle school experienced roughly five inches of rain in the last 12 hours .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive radar

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Heavy rains cause washout on U.S. 98 in Fairhope

Work crews were in Fairhope Saturday to repair a washout that occurred at Fly Creek in Fairhope. The Alabama Department of Transportation, on Friday, said the rains compromised an underground drainage culvert beneath U.S. 98 between Parker Road and Veterans Drive. Approximately one-half mile of the right lane of southbound U.S. 98 will be closed through Tuesday so work crews can complete the repairs.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

Isolated storms continue, Seasonable temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We already have seen coastal showers this morning, and more showers and storms will develop throughout the day today. There is a 40 percent chance that rain will find you, and temperatures will be very seasonable reaching into the mid- to upper-80’s with some places touching 90 degrees. Overnight lows will stay in the low-70’s.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics

Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
utv44.com

Baldwin County EMA, Foley city officials monitoring flooding, river levels

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Emergency Management officials were on high alert Thursday as yet another day of rainy weather led to flooding throughout the area. Foley properties were swamped with water, roads were covered, and residents stocked up on sandbags as 3 inches of rain fell...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County. Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#K12#Bryant High School#Alba Middle School#Baldwin#The Foley Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Road closures in Mobile due to flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Southeastern Harrison County and Southwestern Jackson County until 4:45 p.m. A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood Watch will be extended.
BILOXI, MS
utv44.com

South Mobile County hit hard with rain, flooding

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There was one downpour after another across the NBC 15 viewing area on Thursday. South Mobile County from the Grand Bay area down to Bayou La Batre was hit hard and seemed to have had enough, but Mother Nature said otherwise. “Gods going to let...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
FOLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorists warned of Fly Creek washout near U.S. 98 in Fairhope

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing a short segment of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 98 for repairs after rain compromised an underground culvert. The closure will affect about a half-mile stretch between Parker Road and Veterans Drive on U.S. 98. Crews expect repairs to take...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WLOX

Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding

Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG

Stormy Weather Friday, Fewer Storms this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavy rain and flash flooding have been a big problem on the Gulf Coast. Although rain chances will run lower by the weekend, locally heavy rain will remain possible. Localized flooding will be a continue through the early evening. Some parts of the Gulf Coast...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Many Foley roads, Foley Middle School parking lot flooded

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours. Water […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy