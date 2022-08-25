Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Catholic Charities North Star Youth Partnership Receives Grant
Catholic Charities North Star Youth Partnership Receives. Catholic Charities’ North Star Youth Partnership has received a $5,000 grant award for Teens’ Closet from the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott via its 2022 Grant Cycle. Teens’ Closet, located on the campus of Taylor Hicks Elementary School, fills an...
theprescotttimes.com
AZGFD Local Fishing Report and News
From I-17, travel west on highway 69 toward Prescott Valley, turn left on Glassford Hill Road. Turn right on 2nd street to 5th street. Follow Fain Park signs to the lake.Restrooms, fishing dock, bridge, ramadas, drinking water, historical artifacts, and free parking. There is a fishing dock and hiking trails available.
theprescotttimes.com
TEEN SAFETY TABLE RETURNS TO PRESCOTT VALLEY LIBRARY
TEEN SAFETY TABLE RETURNS TO PRESCOTT VALLEY LIBRARY. The Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting its first “Teen Safety Table” for the 22-23 school year on Thursday, August 31, at the Prescott Valley Library. The table will be staffed from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Our Crime Prevention Officers will be on site to provide educational information for teens about relevant topics, such as suicide prevention, anti-bullying and internet safety. Information about other PVPD programs will be available as well. Other dates will be posted as they become available.
theprescotttimes.com
Housing Supply Study Committee to Hold Meetings
State Representative Steve Kaiser, co-chair of the Housing Supply Study Committee, announced today that the bipartisan committee is going on the road during the month of September, holding public meetings in Flagstaff, Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Sedona to receive community-level input. Public comment is strongly encouraged. Flagstaff – Wednesday, September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Metros sending the most people to Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Flagstaff from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
aztv.com
Horse Rescue and Adoption at the Yavapai Humane Society Equine Center
The Yavapai Humane society does not just have cats and dogs for adoption. They have farm animals as well including horses. The Yavapai Humane Society Equine Center in Chino Valley, Arizona takes in surrendered horses and adopts them back out. They have recently saved 42 horses and burros from slaughter. They are currently working on getting their weight up and medical needs met. After that they will be trying to find their forever homes. The Equine Center is always looking for volunteers and they can use donations of items needed for horse care. Learn more at yavapaihumane.org, or call (928) 515-4947.
theprescotttimes.com
New Adult Art Class- Life Drawing with a Twist
Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Life Drawing with a Twist.” Bring your imagination with you and join this fun, theme‐based four‐session life drawing class!. The instructor for this class, Eileen Roth, is an artist and advertising retoucher. She held an apprenticeship in New York...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
theprescotttimes.com
YC Women’s Soccer Bested By No. 2 Pima
The skies cleared up and the rain and lightning stayed away just enough for the Yavapai College women’s soccer team to kick off its showcase tournament on Thursday night at Bradshaw Mountain High School. In the first game of the tournament, the Roughriders fell to the No. 2-ranked Pima...
theprescotttimes.com
Heartbreaking News From YCSO
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED IN VEHICLE INCIDENT INVOLVING YCSO SERGEANT. Last evening at approximately 7 p.m. a 74 year old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a YCSO Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.org
Monsoon storms threaten Mayer water supply
Residents in the city of Mayer near Prescott are being told to keep an adequate stock of drinking water on hand as monsoon storms are threatening its water supply. Last weekend’s storms caused the Big Bug Wash to flow with 10 feet of water, and took out 8 feet of its bank near one of the city’s water lines.
theprescotttimes.com
Now Home Opening Game For ERAU Saturday
(RV)Eagles Host #10 OUAZ in Electric Home Opener – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott (eraueagles.com) The Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team will return home after its season-opening road trip to face another tough test. The Eagles will open its home portion of the 2022 season on Saturday against 10th-ranked OUAZ, as the two dominant NAIA schools in the 48th state will do battle for the fifth time.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
knau.org
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona
Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
AZFamily
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199. At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
fox10phoenix.com
Mayer residents asked to save water in case its infrastructure collapses
The Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District has been working to prevent further damage, but if another significant storm sweeps through the area, there is a possibility that the water line might be taken out, impacting water availability to residents in the area. Without it, they’ll only have water for a few days.
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.
Comments / 1