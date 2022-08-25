ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Feffer: Please save wild horses in Arizona

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUDjS_0hV6ctRD00

These are useful, beautiful and smart animals that enrich our lives.

Slaughter of these horses is not humane. Slaughter is cruel and uncivilized.

Please save the horses from slaughter.

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake drops controversial endorsement after backlash; Beloved Arizona Boy Scout summer camp to remain open; Easy college dorm meals

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake's revocation of the endorsement happened quietly as Jarrin Jackson still touted her support on his campaign website. Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America will find other ways to help pay its contribution...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Wild Horses#The Horses#Slaughter
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer. The damaged roadway was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 km) east of Los Angeles. The California Department of Transportation on Friday said crews were working around the clock to restore the detour lane by early next week, which would reopen both eastbound lanes to motorists. In the meantime, officials recommend for motorists leaving Southern California to use Interstates 8 or 40, which are major detours.
PHOENIX, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out Of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
NEVADA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Interstate 10 washout will delay travel from Phoenix to Los Angeles: What you need to know

Damage to Interstate 10 could make travel between Phoenix and Los Angeles precarious until the road is repaired, officials warned Thursday, just ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend. Parts of I-10 west of Blythe washed out Wednesday night, and combined with an overturned truck, the freeway closed in both directions. But the road was reopened with some delays Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation.  ...
RideApart

Watch Itchy Boots Meet Bears, Bison, And Elk Riding Through Yellowstone

Have you been to Yellowstone National Park in the U.S.? More importantly, have you ridden through it on a motorcycle? Whether it’s something you want to do in the future, or it’s something you’ve already ticked off your bucket list, chances are good that you’ll enjoy seeing the experience through someone else’s eyes. Noraly, the moto adventurer behind the Itchy Boots YouTube channel, is here to help.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy