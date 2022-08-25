Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Halifax Health Nurse Accused of Rape at Hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A registered nurse anesthetist that worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona has been arrested and charged after allegedly locking up and raping a girl inside the building. 57 year-old Joel Gingery was charged with both sexual battery and false imprisonment for the incident. Things started when...
Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says
An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.
Police: South Daytona Beach woman arrested after toddler tests positive for marijuana
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A South Daytona Beach woman is facing child abuse charges after her young son was found with marijuana in his system. Evone Clifton was arrested Thursday after her 20-month-old son wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive at a home on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
click orlando
Family fight over cigarette ends with Bunnell man stabbed, arrested, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell man was arrested Thursday after a fight over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at a home on Forest Park Street in Bunnell Thursday at about 6 a.m. after receiving a...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
flaglerlive.com
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
msn.com
3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been kept undisclosed.
leesburg-news.com
Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight
A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
palmcoastobserver.com
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
Grisly Details Revealed After Florida Mail Carrier Gets Mauled By Dogs
Five dogs attacked the 61-year-old woman after her delivery truck broke down on the side of the road.
Weapons, $525K worth of drugs found in Cocoa home, police say
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police said they found $525,000 worth of drugs and 11 weapons inside a home last week. Officers said they discovered the drugs and guns on Aug. 19 during a compliance sweep of the home of a man on probation to make sure he wasn’t engaging in any criminal activity.
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
WESH
Woman's death under investigation in Ormond Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
dogheirs.com
Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole
These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
WESH
Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
