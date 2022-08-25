ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Halifax Health Nurse Accused of Rape at Hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A registered nurse anesthetist that worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona has been arrested and charged after allegedly locking up and raping a girl inside the building. 57 year-old Joel Gingery was charged with both sexual battery and false imprisonment for the incident. Things started when...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police. The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
msn.com

3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been kept undisclosed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
leesburg-news.com

Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight

A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
LEESBURG, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
WESH

Woman's death under investigation in Ormond Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, Ormond Beach police received a report about a vehicle having a bullet hole. Police were on the scene at West Granada Boulevard on the 1400 block around 9:54 a.m. Friday. According to police, a BOLO was issued after the vehicle was identified. During...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
dogheirs.com

Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole

These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify 2 dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified two people killed ina plane crash on Wednesday. The plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, crashed about a mile north of the end of Lopez Road in Osteen, east of Lake Ashby, around 6 p.m. The victims have been...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

