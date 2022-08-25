GLASGOW, Ky. – Hope Harbor is inviting the public to join their third annual Summer of Love and Consent event Friday, Aug. 26. Hope Harbor says the night is “a night of awareness and music in the heart of Glasgow, Kentucky.” The event will take place at The Grove starting at 5 p.m. A charge of $15 at the gate will benefit Hope Harbor, according to their Facebook page.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO