Bowling Green man arrested as suspect in catalytic converter thefts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has made another arrest regarding catalytic converter thefts. BGPD stated they arrested Wesley J. Simpson, 33, of Bowling Green Friday morning for a converter theft in early August. According to authorities, Simpson is the suspect in at least 10 other converter thefts and will face charges accordingly.
Hope Harbor hosting Summer of Love and Consent in Glasgow Friday
GLASGOW, Ky. – Hope Harbor is inviting the public to join their third annual Summer of Love and Consent event Friday, Aug. 26. Hope Harbor says the night is “a night of awareness and music in the heart of Glasgow, Kentucky.” The event will take place at The Grove starting at 5 p.m. A charge of $15 at the gate will benefit Hope Harbor, according to their Facebook page.
BGHS students sign youth apprenticeship contracts with M&L Electrical
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Two Bowling Green High School seniors signed Youth Apprenticeship Contracts with M&L Electrical Inc. on Friday, Aug. 26. According to a release by Bowling Green Independent School District, BGHS seniors Benedek Por and Henry Lindsey signed the agreements as part of the Bowling Green High School’s first-ever TRACK Youth Apprenticeship Program.
Lawless Orthodontics gives $78,000 in braces during Smiles Change Lives
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One smile can mean a thousand words. “It’s pretty exciting to see him and already get to see his confidence grow,” said parent Stephen Lobb. Today, Lawless Orthodontics held a screening event to donate over $78,000 in braces to kids in need. “It’s a great event...
Tops Welcome Back College Football by Beating Austin Peay, 38-27
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the very first college football game of 2022, wide receiver Malachi Corley hauled in three touchdown passes while the WKU defense forced three turnovers, and the Hilltoppers opened the 2022 campaign with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The...
