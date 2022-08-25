ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Week 2 Alarm Clock Pep Rally: Valhalla High School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Allie Wagner kicked off week two of the Prep Pigskin Report with a high-energy Alarm Clock Pep Rally at Valhalla High School!. Valhalla is facing off against Granite Hills High School at 7:00 PM Friday.
SWAT standoff in Palm City after woman shoots tow truck driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego today after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck...
The first anniversary of the 2021 Kabul airport attack is Aug. 26

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 26, 2021, the U.S. lost thirteen service members — eleven United States Marinas, a Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman, and a United States Army Soldier. The thirteen brave men and women died in a terrorist attack within the Afghan airport in Kabul...
