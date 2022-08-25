Read full article on original website
Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA to host Margarita Festival September 4th
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI) Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach will host a margarita festival on September 4th, 2022. The festival will include five local tequila companies, food, and music!. The five tequila companies will each create a margarita to taste and the guests will vote on the best one!
“Newsom thinks he can just wave his wand” and Calif. goes electric says Senator Brian Dahle
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians won’t be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 due to Gov. Newsom’s executive order which has since been approved by the California Air Resources Board. This is the most ambitious climate action being taken in the United States. Senator and...
Week 2 Alarm Clock Pep Rally: Valhalla High School
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Allie Wagner kicked off week two of the Prep Pigskin Report with a high-energy Alarm Clock Pep Rally at Valhalla High School!. Valhalla is facing off against Granite Hills High School at 7:00 PM Friday.
SWAT standoff in Palm City after woman shoots tow truck driver
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego today after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck...
Annual Operation Game-On 15″ Cup Challenge helps rehabilitate combat injured troops
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge, benefits Operation Game On, with the mission of providing golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. 100% of the proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go...
The first anniversary of the 2021 Kabul airport attack is Aug. 26
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Aug. 26, 2021, the U.S. lost thirteen service members — eleven United States Marinas, a Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman, and a United States Army Soldier. The thirteen brave men and women died in a terrorist attack within the Afghan airport in Kabul...
