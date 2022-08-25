Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Butch Harmon coached Greg Norman and Phil. And he has some thoughts on LIV.
LIV Golf players, Butch Harmon says, should stop the “BS” about playing for anything else other than money. And he has no issue where it comes from. And yes, he would take the amounts being offered if he were a player now. Phil Mickelson, whom Harmon once coached,...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Report: Cameron Smith, Five Others Leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf
More players are leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, according to a recent report from Sports Illustrated. Six golfers have decided to make the jump, including 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith. Smith is the most notable player of the latest bunch to leave the PGA Tour for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Crushing Teammate News
Over the past few weeks, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been trying to battle back from a head injury. However, shortly before the weekend kicked off, Busch made the decision to withdraw from the playoffs. Since he was going to miss the start of the playoffs, 23XI Racing withdrew its request for a medical waiver that would maintain the veteran’s playoff eligibility.
PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler reveals bizarre TMI injury which made it difficult for him to walk during The Open
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER has provided a painful reason for why he failed to challenge the leaders at this year's Open Championship. The PGA Tour star, 26, finished joint-21st at St Andrews after carding an error-strewn two-over-par final round. Scheffler won the 2022 Masters and is currently ranked as the world's No1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team
According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims
ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica. There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks...
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
Look: Rory McIlroy Joking Trolled Tiger Woods After Winning Today
Rory McIlroy had a clever joke towards Tiger Woods on Sunday. McIlroy won the FedEx Cup Championship for the third time and made sure to point out that not even Woods has accomplished that. "To be the FedEx Cup Champion for a third time, the first player to ever do...
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Golf Digest
Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint
Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
Cameron Tringale confirms he’s heading to LIV Golf
Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he will not renew his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
BBC
FedEx Cup: Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler & Sungjae Im by one stroke to win third title
-21 R McIlroy (NI); -20 S Scheffler (US), SJ Im (Kor); -18 X Schauffele (US); -17 M Homa (US), J Thomas (US); -16 P Cantlay (US), S Straka (Aut) Selected others: -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -12 J Spieth (US); -11 J Rahm (Spa), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 C Smith (Aus); -8 C Morikawa (US)
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton Pool Workout Video
Kate Upton is making sure to eat up as many summer days as possible moving forward. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model showed off her latest pool workout video on Instagram. "We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
605K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2