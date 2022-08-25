Read full article on original website
The first season of House of Ho was incredibly entertaining when it aired back in 2020. That’s why it was sort of a bummer when Season 2 didn’t follow in 2021. Fortunately, Season 2 of House of Ho is now here on HBO Max as of Aug. 25, 2022. The show focuses on a Vietnamese American family with very hefty net worths.
The name House of Ho naturally gives the vibe of a prestigious fashion house. However, it’s actually the name of an HBO Max reality series. Centered around the daily lives of members of the Ho family, the show serves up a taste of drama with the right dose of lavish Houston luxury. In other words, it’s basically the mix of Crazy Rich Asians and southern flair. And as you can imagine, it’s TV gold.
Judy Ho shocked her family in the very first episode of the HBO Max series House of Ho by announcing that she was filing for divorce from her husband. The entire family was in shock, and Judy's aunt Tina Ho explained to the viewers that divorces were seen as a curse in Vietnamese culture.
Longtime Married to Medicine viewers might remember Genise Shelton, the friend who recurred in the Bravo reality show’s fourth season and guest-starred in the fifth before disappearing from the show. So, what happened to Genise on Married to Medicine?. Article continues below advertisement. If you believe the online gossip,...
The HBO Max show House of Ho returns for a second season, but there is a pressing question on fans' minds: What does Washington Ho do for a living?. The family's lavish lifestyle has been compared to the film Crazy Rich Asians, yet Washington Ho has said that is a misconception.
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 24 episode of Love Island USA Season 4. The fourth season of Love Island USA is officially winding down, and many of the islanders are forming strong romantic connections with their co-stars. A few of the duos are even either "exclusive," or they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
From House of Gucci to House of the Dragon, the entertainment industry appears to be intent on producing content solely based on historical and fictional dynasties. Enter House of Ho, a reality television series following three generations of an incredibly wealthy Vietnamese-American family who lead a luxurious lifestyle in Houston, Texas.
Do you have fond memories of hypnotically chanting "Bill, Bill, Bill, Bill!" at a big boxy TV screen during science class circa the mid-'90s and early-2000s? If so, you probably watched Disney's educational series Bill Nye the Science Guy (which is a total banger of a show, by the way). The series starred Bill Nye himself, the famous mechanical engineer who really needs no introduction.
The new Netflix drama Partner Track sees Teen Wolf star Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a hard-working woman looking to break the glass ceiling in her prestigious law firm while also navigating a turbulent personal life. So far, the show has been praised for its similarities to shows such as The Good Wife and Arden's acting prowess. Is Partner Track based on a book? Here's what you need to know.
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she is leaving Euphoria, Sam Levinson's hit TV series, via an Instagram story. The 25-year-old actress didn't share details about what propelled her to take the abrupt step. Barbie portrayed Kat Hernandez, the teenage girl who resolves to fully embrace body positivity and kinks, in Seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria. The show also explores her relationship with Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams).
Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.
In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen lives during the height of her family's power. She's a dragon rider, a princess in King's Landing, and her father Viserys I's only child. Since the HBO series takes place nearly 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire,...
In 2007, Demi Lovato landed her big break on the Disney Channel’s As the Bell Rings. The sitcom only lasted for two seasons but marked the beginning of Demi’s prosperous relationship with the platform. After As the Bell Rings, Demi starred in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 with The Jonas Brothers. She later starred in Sonny With a Chance as the titular character and in Princess Protection Program.
It feels like it’s been a while since Kevin Hart graced our screens, but now he’s made it to Netflix with his new film, Me Time. In recent years, Kevin has taken part in several more independent projects, such as the NAACP-nominated series True Story and his own series called Die Hart. Now, Kevin stars as Sonny Fisher in Me Time opposite Mark Wahlberg.
You may know Mahogany as a Hallmark offshoot with greeting cards tailored for Black consumers, and now the brand is extending to the small screen. Unthinkably Good Things, Hallmark’s first TV movie under the Mahogany banner, premieres tonight, Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m. ET. (And just wait until you see the filming locations!)
More than two decades after the end of Bill Nye the Science Guy, one of TV’s most famous nerds is back with a new TV show. But Bill Nye isn’t bolstering his net worth with the new Peacock series The End is Nye; he’s trying to prevent global catastrophes.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
