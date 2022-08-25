Read full article on original website
Related
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
Commercial Dispatch
Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder
A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
wtva.com
Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Picou's salary is higher than what Gov. Tate Reeves makes. The governor earns $122,160 annually, and that will jump to $160,000 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wcbi.com
Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
wtva.com
Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the City of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the City of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new community garden. Any fresh fruits and vegetables are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents
On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged With Harassing Victim in Domestic Violence Case
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for allegedly harassing his past victim from a domestic violence case. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Beard has allegedly been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.
wcbi.com
Truck caught on fire due to electrical issues, no injuries reported
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle fire on Highway 82 near the Communiversity and the GTR airport exit could have been worst for a truck driver hauling a load. A man headed east attempted to extinguish this truck when black smoke erupted. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth
A traffic stop led to the arrest of four individuals after officers discovered felony amounts of crystal methamphetamine. On August 16, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left a residence on County Road 931 in the Auburn Community. The driver was identified as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)
Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
wcbi.com
Biden’s student loan forgiveness and eligibility
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI ) – As President Biden rolls out student loan forgiveness plans, the question is, who qualifies?. Reactions were swift on social media. While some people are excited about the debt forgiveness plan, others aren’t as thrilled. But even some of them are eager to find...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
breezynews.com
VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Yazoo County
Live video coverage of Kosciusko Whippets football is brought to you by Boswell Media Sports. *If the video won’t play, click HERE to watch on YouTube. To watch on your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku Device:. -Download YouTube app. -In the YouTube search bar…type “Boswell Media.”...
Comments / 0