Calhoun County, MS

wtva.com

Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder

A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the City of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the City of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new community garden. Any fresh fruits and vegetables are...
PONTOTOC, MS
hottytoddy.com

A Clarksdale Couple Charged with Felony Shoplifting for Two Theft Incidents

On June 27, officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave for felony shoplifting. The suspects were already gone from the scene but were quickly identified as Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale. Warrants for both were issued at that time.
CLARKSDALE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged With Harassing Victim in Domestic Violence Case

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for allegedly harassing his past victim from a domestic violence case. Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Beard has allegedly been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)

Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Biden’s student loan forgiveness and eligibility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI ) – As President Biden rolls out student loan forgiveness plans, the question is, who qualifies?. Reactions were swift on social media. While some people are excited about the debt forgiveness plan, others aren’t as thrilled. But even some of them are eager to find...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Yazoo County

Live video coverage of Kosciusko Whippets football is brought to you by Boswell Media Sports. *If the video won’t play, click HERE to watch on YouTube. To watch on your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku Device:. -Download YouTube app. -In the YouTube search bar…type “Boswell Media.”...
KOSCIUSKO, MS

