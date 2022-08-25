ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Amazing-est Race This Weekend

(KNSI) – The Amazing-est Race takes to the streets of St. Cloud Saturday. Teams between two and four members will begin and end at Lake George, and an audience is encouraged. They then have to solve clues that will take them to various downtown businesses. At each stop, a challenge will test the competitors. United Way of Central Minnesota Director of Marketing and Communications Sam Switzer says it is the perfect event to help raise the organization’s profile in the community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bridge Work on I-94 Will Cause Delays Near St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Drivers on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud will need a few extra minutes due to a bridge repair project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says starting Wednesday, vehicles going southwest on I-94 between Stearns County Road 138 and Highway 23 will need to reduce speeds to 60 miles per hour and one-lane traffic. Work is expected to go until mid-October. Workers will close the eastbound lane first, then the westbound.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Millstream Arts Festival in St. Joe This Weekend

(KNSI) – Downtown St. Joseph is hosting its annual Millstream Arts Festival this weekend. The outdoor art festival features local and regional artists, live music, street performances, children’s art, exhibits, demos and local foods. The Millstream Arts Festival is a non-profit organization promoting visual and performing arts. The...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Police: Guns and Drugs Found in St. Cloud Man’s Apartment

(KNSI) — A St. Cloud man was arrested after a search warrant at his house turned up numerous guns and a large amount of cocaine. According to the criminal complaint, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was notified that 25-year-old Scott Brown was selling drugs out of his apartment. Investigators carried out a search warrant there on August 23rd and said they found a safe in Brown’s bedroom. Inside they allegedly found 181 grams of cocaine, a Glock handgun, a Taurus .38 special, a .9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, a Smith and Wesson revolver, an AR-15 rifle, an AM15 rifle, and a Ruger AR-556 rifle, all of which were unloaded. Police say a loaded Rock Island Armory handgun was also found, along with miscellaneous ammunition.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

